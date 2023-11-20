Is T1’s roster sticking together after Worlds 2023 win?

T1 won the 2023 League of Legends World Championship and have multiple expiring contracts on their roster so questions still remain about whether this squad will stick together.

T1 soundly defeated Wiebo Gaming 3-0 in the Grand Final of Worlds 2023. The South Korean team had struggled for two years to claim an international title. Before this Worlds win, T1 placed second at the Mid-Season Invitational in 2022 and Worlds 2022.

Before the tournament, and as it was moving along, multiple T1 players said that they didn’t see the roster sticking together even if they managed to finally win a trophy.

They said that they had experienced too much anguish as a team thanks to their close losses in international Grand Finals and that they wanted a new look heading into the 2024 season.

However, they might have changed their tunes following their resounding win over the Chinese giant.

T1 reportedly trying to keep roster together for 2024 season

Mun ‘Oner’ Hyeon-jun and Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok are the only T1 players with contracts that don’t expire this year.

Three players on the T1 roster currently have contracts that expire on November 21, 2023. Choi ‘Zeus’ Woo-je, Lee ‘Gumayusi’ Min-hyeong and Ryu ‘Keria’ Min-seok will all be free agents and can take offers from other teams just days after lifting the Summoner’s Cup.

T1 lifting the Worlds 2023 trophy.

T1 is reportedly looking to retain those three players, however, according to South Korean news outlet Kookmin Ilbo. The players have had a decent relationship with the organization, and have finally put together a trophy-winning tournament run after over a year of almosts.

Thanks to their Worlds 2023, run all three players should be in high demand for teams that want to make a similar run in 2024. Whether this roster will stick together with the same five players remains to be seen, however, it seems like T1 is serious about running it back in some capacity during the 2024 League esports season.