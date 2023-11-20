President of Korea congratulates T1 on historic fourth LoL Worlds victory

The President of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, congratulated T1 on their historic fourth LoL Worlds victory as LCK proved they’re the best region once again.

League of Legends is undoubtedly seen less as a game in South Korea but rather as a cultural institution in the region as some of the world’s greatest LoL players have come from the region, with Faker becoming a sporting celebrity in Korea.

And Korea has proven just that, as they won the LoL Hangzhou Asian Games gold medal, achieving it for the first time in the country’s history, and now T1, a full Korean squad, has lifted yet another Worlds trophy.

And in a statement by the President of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, he congratulated T1 on their historic victory, further promising to give support to the Korean games industry.

Translated by Korizon Esports’ Ashley Kang, the congratulation reads, “I wholeheartedly congratulate your first Worlds Championship in seven-years, your fourth World Championship.”

In the Hangzhou Asian Games, for which esports was elected as an official sport for the first time, South Korea won four medals. In continuation of this success, [T1] has won Worlds and once again made South Korea renowned as the front-running country in esports.”

The statement further reads, “Lee [Faker] Sang-Hyeok, Choi [Zeus] Woo-je, Moon [Oner] Hyeon-jun, Lee [Gumayusi] Min-hyeong, Ryu [Keria] Min-seok. The scenes of the five players united as a team brought great joy and moved the South Korean citizens as well as people across the globe.

President Yoon’s statement ends with him promising further support of the South Korean games industry from the government moving forward.

“The South Korean government will offer adamant support so the South Korea video game industry can be globally competitive and be a frontrunner in the industry internationally.”