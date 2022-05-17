The Jungle: Is MSI the worst esports format ever?! | LoL Esports Review

The Jungle analysts Daniel ‘dGon’ Gonzales, Christopher ‘MonteCristo’ Mykles and Christian ‘IWDominate’ Rivera are back, who had a lot to say about MSI 2022 so far – especially considering the League event’s format.

We’ve learned a lot from the MSI 2022 group stage but the tournament hasn’t been without its shortcomings both in and out of the Rift. Monte’s noticed viewership this year hasn’t been able to keep up with last years and thinks Riot has plenty of ways to vastly improve MSI.

From what could be better to how distracting problems could have been avoided, The Jungle hosts explore the biggest talking points for this year’s Mid-Season Invitational.

