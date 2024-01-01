League fans debate worst pro player of all time with some clear frontrunners

Professional League of Legends leagues have seen dozens of players grace the stage that are subpar, but only a few pros have stuck out as the worst of all time, according to a new Reddit thread.

League of Legends has been an esport for over a decade and has seen a variety of pro players on the stage in the regional leagues. Many of these players have gone on to play well at the highest level at international tournaments, while others have lived on in infamy far past their last pro game.

Now, due to the Riot Games-backed leagues franchising, teams are incredibly careful and thorough in scouting for players and up-and-coming talent. Back in the day, however, poorly-ran teams or player-ran squads were known to pick up players with dubious track records who might not have been ready for the professional spotlight.

In a Reddit thread on the League of Legends subreddit, fans of the pro scene put their heads together to come up with the worst pro League players to ever grace the stage.

The worst pro League players of all time, according to Reddit

The thread only had one stipulation for candidates; they needed to have played at least one year in a professional league and it could be from any region.

Fans went deep into the history of the LCS and called out former Dignitas player Patrick ‘L0CUST’ Miller and former Winterfox top laner Shin ‘Avalon’ Dong-hyeon.

L0CUST played support for the North American team in 2012 but did not stick around for the LCS era. He famously struggled in the South Korean League solo queue when the team played in Champions Summer 2012. He allegedly failed to reach Diamond and struggled to break out of the lower ranks. L0CUST has since retired and hasn’t played professional League since 2013.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games The LCS was franchised in 2018 and became a closed circuit with no promotion or relegation.

Avalon played in the LCS in the 2015 Spring Split alongside his older brother Shin ‘Helios’ Dong-jin. Winterfox went 7-11 that season and was demoted to the Challengers Series after losing to Team Dragon Knights in a relegation tournament.

Many said they thought Avalon only got the roster spot due to his brother being on the team and claimed that he wasn’t highly ranked on the North American server during his time in the LCS.

“That team had a lot of problems, as a tepid defense of Avalon, but he was very bad,” one user wrote.

Others mentioned in the thread include the recently retired Hampus ‘promisq’ Abrahamsson, Kim ‘LongPanda’ Yoon-jae, and Christopher ‘Zuna’ Buechter. Those given honorable mentions, mostly for famous misplays on stage, include former LEC caster Marc Robert ‘Caedrel’ Lamont and TSM co-owner Andy ‘Reginald’ Dinh.