TFT patch 12.14b notes: Aurelion Sol & Shyvana nerfs, Astral toggling removed

Andrew Amos . Last updated: Aug 02, 2022

After a rather chaotic meta shift, TFT patch 12.14b is here to try and curb the Astral fever in Dragonlands. Aurelion Sol is being nerfed, Astral toggling is finally removed (hopefully), and some smaller changes to Shyvana, Sylas, and more have dropped: here’s the full patch notes.

The Dragonlands has probably become the Land of Aurelion Sol within just one update. TFT patch 12.14 flipped the meta on its head with the swingy Astral dragon at the peak of his power thanks to a perfect storm of circumstances.

However, those have been curbed somewhat with Riot pushing out TFT patch 12.14b. The new update brings Aurelion Sol back into line with nerfs to both the unit and the Astral trait. Shyvana has also been targeted along with Sylas, with a few smaller changes to round things off.

Here’s what you need to know about TFT patch 12.14b, which goes on August 2.

Riot Games Rejoice: Astral toggling is no more following TFT patch 12.14b.

What’s changed in TFT patch 12.14b?

Astral nerfed with toggle fix, Aurelion Sol changes

Astral has plagued TFT patch 12.14. Although Riot promised Astral toggling ⁠— hot-swapping units in the planning phase for better roll odds ⁠— had been fixed, it wasn’t. That combined with Aurelion Sol being the strongest unit in the game made for a very one-dimensional meta.

However, the developers have hit two birds with one stone. Aurelion Sol is getting nerfed with an extended Ascension timer, lower bonus damage, and lower base damage to boot. Astral toggling has finally been removed, so your roll odds will take into account your board from the previous combat. Even if you push 9 Astral, you’ll get fewer items as that’s been nerfed too.

These changes in tandem should hopefully bring Astral down from being the definitive best comp in TFT Set 7.

Shyvana and Cannoneers toned back as Xayah regains some power

Astral wasn’t the only thing on Riot’s radar with TFT patch 12.14b. A number of other S-tier comps and items have been toned back slightly.

This includes Shyvana, with the Ragewing Dragon losing some of her massive base damage. However, if you still itemize her with AP, she’ll shred boards. Sylas has also been nerfed again after he was still too tanky with too many shield casts.

Riot Games Sylas is being nerfed yet again following his TFT Set 7 rework.

Changes to Jinx are the most interesting, with a glitch with Ragewing Emblem being fixed as well as a general AD nerf. Jinx is a popular unit in Cannoneer comps alongside Corki for synergies, so it does hit that somewhat. The Trainer trait has also been nerfed early.

You can find the full TFT patch 12.14b notes below, courtesy of Riot.

TFT patch 12.14b notes

Champions

Tier 2

Jinx

Attack damage: 65 ⇒ 60

Bugfix: Ragewing Jinx no longer received Rage from her ability while enraged. She will now receive the Rage after the enrage effect ends.

Tier 3

Sylas

Mana: 60/130 ⇒ 70/140

Tier 5

Aurelion Sol

Spell damage: 400/700/5000 ⇒ 375/625/5000

Ascension timer: 15 seconds ⇒ 18 seconds

Ascension damage amplification: 33% ⇒ 15%

Shyvana

Spell damage: 1200/1800/30000 ⇒ 1050/1650/30000

Items

Morellonomicon

Ability power: 50 ⇒ 40

Zz’Rot Portal

Health by stage: 1500/1800/2100/2500 ⇒ 1350/1600/1900/2250 Hyper Roll: 1500/2100/2500 ⇒ 1350/1900/2250



Traits

Astral

Bugfix: Players can no longer toggle between Astral tiers during Planning Phase

9 Astral Orb Item Drop Rate: 75% ⇒ 45%

Guild

Talon AD bonus: 5 ⇒ 8

Trainer