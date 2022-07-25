TFT patch 12.14 notes: Massive AD nerfs, Aurelion Sol buffs

Andrew Amos . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

TFT patch 12.14 is coming, and it may as well be the Set 7 Mid-Set update. Riot are prepping some sweeping changes to damage with massive AD nerfs, while AP carries like Aurelion Sol get a leg-up: here’s the patch notes.

The TFT Set 7 meta has been wildly in flux, but one thing is for sure: AD comps have dominated the meta. Riot are aiming to put a stop to that in TFT patch 12.14, while heralding in a new style of gameplay they’ve long wanted to implement.

Sweeping AD changes across the board will affect reroll and Fast 9 comps alike, tuning down the game’s damage significantly. To try and encourage more AP play too Aurelion Sol is being buffed, although some other mages are facing nerfs amid the plentiful changes.

Here’s what you need to know about TFT patch 12.14, including the full notes and when it goes live.

Riot Games More AD nerfs in TFT Set 7? Cry for the Xayah mains.

When is TFT patch 12.14?

TFT patch 12.14 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, July 28, 2022 ⁠— back on the fortnightly schedule following patch 12.13’s delay for the US holiday weekend. Servers usually shut down at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s changing in TFT patch 12.14?

Riot address “AD meta” with sweeping nerfs

With the rise of AD champions and comps in TFT Set 7 and very few playable AP counterparts, players have been calling for a meta shift with buffs to magic-focused builds. What Riot has given though is a total overhaul to attack damage in TFT with sweeping nerfs.

“Systemically there’s been a problem with one of our systems in the game for a long time [with AD scaling on star level],” developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer said. “This led to three-star champions having ridiculous amounts of AD.

“It led to bizarre situations where Set 6 Katarina, who was an AP champion, half of her damage would be physical because she’s an assassin with a lot of AD doing very large auto crits. It puts us in a situation where so much of the power budget is in their autos that we can’t put budget into their spells and we have to keep nerfing them over and over.”

Riot Games Reroll comps like Varus will be most affected by the AD scaling nerfs.

The AD scaling per star level has been reduced to 50% from 80% on all champions, bringing down base attack damage significantly across the board. Individual champions have also been nerfed, as well as Deathblade which became a popular item in reroll comps.

There’ll be some figuring out of the meta in the weeks to come as players adapt to the damage changes, but expect plenty of drawn out fights as overall DPS plummets with the sweeping nerfs.

Aurelion Sol buffs on the way after reworked dragon struggles

Aurelion Sol has been really strong or extremely weak so far in Dragonlands ⁠— no in between. After a rework solved some big flaws with his kit though, players have been urging Riot for a bit of extra power. That’s being delivered in TFT patch 12.14, although developers think players will see it as a bit much.

“If you look at these changes you’re probably thinking ‘we’re out of their minds’ and we hope you’re right because we want Aurelion Sol to be special,” Mortdog explained.

The Astral Dragon’s mana cost is going down, his damage up, as well as his health. He will also hit his stage two ascension quickly ⁠— 15 seconds into a round ⁠— although it’ll be less powerful to compensate for the overall damage buffs.

Riot Games Aurelion Sol is being buffed in TFT patch 12.14 after his rework just two weeks ago.

Other dragons like Idas, Shyvana, and Sy’fen are also being buffed. Ao Shin is being changed in a more power-neutral way ⁠— less damage and utility, more survivability. However, Riot is otherwise going soft on balance changes to compensate for the mega AD rework.

You can find the full TFT patch 12.14 notes below, courtesy of Mortdog. The update goes live on July 27, 2022.

TFT patch 12.14 notes

Champions

All champions

Attack damage per star level: 80% ⇒ 50% 2-star attack damage: 180% ⇒ 150% 3-star attack damage: 325% ⇒ 225%



Tier 1

Aatrox

Spell AD ratio: 300/305/310% ⇒ 275/305/385%

Ezreal

Spell damage: 155/215/285 ⇒ 175/225/300

Heimerdinger

Spell damage: 225/325/450 ⇒ 225/325/475

Karma

Spell damage: 200/275/350 ⇒ 220/300/380

Senna

Spell magic damage: 300/400/500 ⇒ 275/425/600

Sett

Spell AD ratio: 150% ⇒ 170%

Vladimir

Spell damage: 250/300/350 ⇒ 275/325/375

Tier 2

Ashe

Attack speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.75

Mana: 50/100 ⇒ 40/90

Spell damage: 90/125/175 ⇒ 125/175/225

Gnar

Spell AD granted: 40/70/130 ⇒ 50/80/150

Jinx

Spell damage: 300/400/550 ⇒ 250/400/600

Mana refund on miss: 10 ⇒ 25

Kayn

Spell AD ratio: 250% ⇒ 275%

Spell base bonus damage: 100/150/225 ⇒ 90/150/275

Nami

Spell healing: 275/300/325 ⇒ 175/200/225

Spell damage: 100/150/200 ⇒ 150/200/250

Qiyana

Spell damage: 200/250/325 ⇒ 200/275/375

Tristana

Spell AD ratio: 165/170/175% ⇒ 140/170/210%

Twitch

Spell base damage: 50/75/100 ⇒ 40/80/150

Yone

Bonus magic damage: 100/150/200 ⇒ 90/150/225

Tier 3

Anivia

Mana: 45/90 ⇒ 40/80

Spell damage: 325/450/700 ⇒ 325/475/750

Diana

Spell damage: 80/90/100 ⇒ 80/90/110

Illaoi

Health: 800 ⇒ 750

Olaf

Spell attack speed: 40/50/60% ⇒ 35/50/75%

Sylas

Mana: 60/120 ⇒ 60/130

Volibear

Spell damage: 110/155/215 ⇒ 110/160/225

Tier 4

Corki

Spell AD ratio: 60/60/150% ⇒ 50/70/200%

Big One AD ratio: 175/180/250% ⇒ 160/200/350%

Daeja

Spell damage: 250/375/1800 ⇒ 300/400/1800

Idas

Damage reduction: 35/50/300 ⇒ 35/55/300

Self heal: 450/550/2500 ⇒ 450/600/3000

Shi Oh Yu

Spell AD ratio: 265/275/1000% ⇒ 265/290/1000%

Sona

Spell damage: 200/300/1000 ⇒ 200/350/1000

Sy’fen

Charge AD ratio: 150/150/325% ⇒ 150/170/450%

Bite AD ratio: 500/525/2500% ⇒ 500/600/3000%

Sy’fen’s bite after charging can no longer be dodged

Talon

Spell knives AD ratio: 75/75/200% ⇒ 75/100/300%

Spell base damage: 125/175/500 ⇒ 120/200/700

Xayah

Damage per feather: 12/20/40 ⇒ 8/16/60

Feather pull AD ratio: 20% ⇒ 18%

Tier 5

Ao Shin

Health: 900 ⇒ 1000

Mana reduction on hit: 20 ⇒ 10

Spell damage: 240/400/2500 ⇒ 210/400/2500

Aurelion Sol

Health: 900 ⇒ 1000

Mana: 40/90 ⇒ 0/60

Spell damage: 350/475/5000 ⇒ 400/700/5000

Ascension time: 20 seconds ⇒ 15 seconds

Ascension bonus damage: 50% ⇒ 30%

Pyke

Armor and magic resist: 30 ⇒ 40

Spell damage: 325/425/5000 ⇒ 325/450/5000

Secondary damage: 150/225/5000 ⇒ 150/250/5000

Shyvana

Health: 1200 ⇒ 1000

Armor and magic resist: 55 ⇒ 70

Spell deals flat magic damage rather than % health damage Spell damage: 1200/1800/30000

Now immune to crowd control during her dive bomb

Yasuo

Spell AD ratio: 160/175/2500% ⇒ 160/200/3000%

Zoe

Mana: 50/100 ⇒ 30/100

Lux spell damage: 425/650/9001 ⇒ 375/575/9001

Daisy health: 1600/2600/10000 ⇒ 1600/2800/25000

Daisy slam damage: 750/1500/10000 ⇒ 500/1000/10000

Traits

Astral

Item drop rate at 9 Astral: 30% ⇒ 75%

Cavalier

Armor and magic resist: 40/60/80/100 ⇒ 35/65/95/125

Dragonmancer

Base ability power: 15/35/60 ⇒ 18/40/70

Guardian

HP shield: 30/45/65% ⇒ 30/50/75%

Guild

Talon base attack damage bonus: 10 ⇒ 5

Jade

Attack speed: 20/40/60/100% ⇒ 15/40/70/200%

Mirage

Executioner crit threshold: 25/50/75/100% health ⇒ 50/65/80/100% health

Executioner crit damage: 35/40/45/50% ⇒ 20/30/40/50%

Spellsword ability power per auto: 6/9/12/16 ⇒ 6/10/14/18

Revel

Fireworks damage: 130/160/210/280 ⇒ 110/150/210/290

Scalescorn

Bonus damage: 15/50/100% ⇒ 15/50/125%

Tempest

HP damage: 10/20/30/45% ⇒ 5/20/35/50%

Warrior

Chance to proc: 33% ⇒ 50%

Bonus damage: 120/220/420% ⇒ 80/175/325%

Augments

AFK

You can no longer move items while AFK is active

Assassin Crown

Item granted: Infinity Edge ⇒ Hand of Justice

Cavalier Crown

Item granted: Sunfire Cape ⇒ Redemption

Cruel Pact

Rework: Now costs 6 HP to buy XP, but you restore 3 HP per turn

Devastating Charge

Base damage: 75 ⇒ 85

Electrocharge I / II / III

I damage: 60/75/90/105 ⇒ 50/70/90/110

II unchanged

III damage: 115/145/180/220 ⇒ 115/155/195/235

Featherweights III

Attack speed and move speed: 55% ⇒ 60%

Gadget Expert

Bonus damage: 40% ⇒ 33%

Gear Upgrades

Base bonus increase: 200% ⇒ 250%

Guardian Crown

Item granted: Gargoyle Stoneplate ⇒ Sunfire Cape

Heroic Presence

HP% damage: 6% ⇒ 7%

Jeweled Lotus

Crit chance: 20% ⇒ 25%

Luden’s Echo I / II / III

I damage: 60/80/100/120 ⇒ 40/70/100/130

II damage: 85/110/135/160 ⇒ 55/90/125/160

III damage: 120/160/200/240 ⇒ 90/140/190/240

Reckless Spending

Now buffs Shimmerscale champions and all champions holding Shimmerscale items

Damage amplification: 50% ⇒ 40%

Recombobulator

Dragons can now only transform into other dragons, and non-dragons can only transform into other non-dragons

Revel Crown

Item granted: Statikk Shiv ⇒ None

Ricochet

Bounce damage reduction: 50% ⇒ 33%

Scalescorn Crown

Item granted: Giant Slayer ⇒ Hand of Justice

Shimmerscale Soul

Champion granted: Kayn ⇒ Volibear

Tempest Crown

Item granted: Hand of Justice ⇒ Statikk Shiv

Trade Sector+

Gold granted: 5 ⇒ 8

Items

Anima Visage

No longer unique

Deathblade

Attack damage: 40/60/80 ⇒ 35/50/65

Infinity Force

No longer unique

Luminous Deathblade (Radiant)

Attack damage: 60/90/120 ⇒ 50/75/100

Morellonomicon

Ability power: 30 ⇒ 50

More More-ellonomicon

Ability power: 50 ⇒ 80

Randuin’s Sanctum

No longer unique

Thief’s Gloves

Buffed the odds of getting better item combos at Level 6 and higher

Bug fixes