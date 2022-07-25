TFT patch 12.14 notes: Massive AD nerfs, Aurelion Sol buffs

TFT patch 12.14 is coming, and it may as well be the Set 7 Mid-Set update. Riot are prepping some sweeping changes to damage with massive AD nerfs, while AP carries like Aurelion Sol get a leg-up: here’s the patch notes.
The TFT Set 7 meta has been wildly in flux, but one thing is for sure: AD comps have dominated the meta. Riot are aiming to put a stop to that in TFT patch 12.14, while heralding in a new style of gameplay they’ve long wanted to implement.
Sweeping AD changes across the board will affect reroll and Fast 9 comps alike, tuning down the game’s damage significantly. To try and encourage more AP play too Aurelion Sol is being buffed, although some other mages are facing nerfs amid the plentiful changes.
Here’s what you need to know about TFT patch 12.14, including the full notes and when it goes live.
When is TFT patch 12.14?
TFT patch 12.14 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, July 28, 2022 — back on the fortnightly schedule following patch 12.13’s delay for the US holiday weekend. Servers usually shut down at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.
Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.
What’s changing in TFT patch 12.14?
Riot address “AD meta” with sweeping nerfs
With the rise of AD champions and comps in TFT Set 7 and very few playable AP counterparts, players have been calling for a meta shift with buffs to magic-focused builds. What Riot has given though is a total overhaul to attack damage in TFT with sweeping nerfs.
“Systemically there’s been a problem with one of our systems in the game for a long time [with AD scaling on star level],” developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer said. “This led to three-star champions having ridiculous amounts of AD.
“It led to bizarre situations where Set 6 Katarina, who was an AP champion, half of her damage would be physical because she’s an assassin with a lot of AD doing very large auto crits. It puts us in a situation where so much of the power budget is in their autos that we can’t put budget into their spells and we have to keep nerfing them over and over.”
The AD scaling per star level has been reduced to 50% from 80% on all champions, bringing down base attack damage significantly across the board. Individual champions have also been nerfed, as well as Deathblade which became a popular item in reroll comps.
There’ll be some figuring out of the meta in the weeks to come as players adapt to the damage changes, but expect plenty of drawn out fights as overall DPS plummets with the sweeping nerfs.
Aurelion Sol buffs on the way after reworked dragon struggles
Aurelion Sol has been really strong or extremely weak so far in Dragonlands — no in between. After a rework solved some big flaws with his kit though, players have been urging Riot for a bit of extra power. That’s being delivered in TFT patch 12.14, although developers think players will see it as a bit much.
“If you look at these changes you’re probably thinking ‘we’re out of their minds’ and we hope you’re right because we want Aurelion Sol to be special,” Mortdog explained.
The Astral Dragon’s mana cost is going down, his damage up, as well as his health. He will also hit his stage two ascension quickly — 15 seconds into a round — although it’ll be less powerful to compensate for the overall damage buffs.
Other dragons like Idas, Shyvana, and Sy’fen are also being buffed. Ao Shin is being changed in a more power-neutral way — less damage and utility, more survivability. However, Riot is otherwise going soft on balance changes to compensate for the mega AD rework.
You can find the full TFT patch 12.14 notes below, courtesy of Mortdog. The update goes live on July 27, 2022.
TFT patch 12.14 notes
Champions
All champions
- Attack damage per star level: 80% ⇒ 50%
- 2-star attack damage: 180% ⇒ 150%
- 3-star attack damage: 325% ⇒ 225%
Tier 1
Aatrox
- Spell AD ratio: 300/305/310% ⇒ 275/305/385%
Ezreal
- Spell damage: 155/215/285 ⇒ 175/225/300
Heimerdinger
- Spell damage: 225/325/450 ⇒ 225/325/475
Karma
- Spell damage: 200/275/350 ⇒ 220/300/380
Senna
- Spell magic damage: 300/400/500 ⇒ 275/425/600
Sett
- Spell AD ratio: 150% ⇒ 170%
Vladimir
- Spell damage: 250/300/350 ⇒ 275/325/375
Tier 2
Ashe
- Attack speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.75
- Mana: 50/100 ⇒ 40/90
- Spell damage: 90/125/175 ⇒ 125/175/225
Gnar
- Spell AD granted: 40/70/130 ⇒ 50/80/150
Jinx
- Spell damage: 300/400/550 ⇒ 250/400/600
- Mana refund on miss: 10 ⇒ 25
Kayn
- Spell AD ratio: 250% ⇒ 275%
- Spell base bonus damage: 100/150/225 ⇒ 90/150/275
Nami
- Spell healing: 275/300/325 ⇒ 175/200/225
- Spell damage: 100/150/200 ⇒ 150/200/250
Qiyana
- Spell damage: 200/250/325 ⇒ 200/275/375
Tristana
- Spell AD ratio: 165/170/175% ⇒ 140/170/210%
Twitch
- Spell base damage: 50/75/100 ⇒ 40/80/150
Yone
- Bonus magic damage: 100/150/200 ⇒ 90/150/225
Tier 3
Anivia
- Mana: 45/90 ⇒ 40/80
- Spell damage: 325/450/700 ⇒ 325/475/750
Diana
- Spell damage: 80/90/100 ⇒ 80/90/110
Illaoi
- Health: 800 ⇒ 750
Olaf
- Spell attack speed: 40/50/60% ⇒ 35/50/75%
Sylas
- Mana: 60/120 ⇒ 60/130
Volibear
- Spell damage: 110/155/215 ⇒ 110/160/225
Tier 4
Corki
- Spell AD ratio: 60/60/150% ⇒ 50/70/200%
- Big One AD ratio: 175/180/250% ⇒ 160/200/350%
Daeja
- Spell damage: 250/375/1800 ⇒ 300/400/1800
Idas
- Damage reduction: 35/50/300 ⇒ 35/55/300
- Self heal: 450/550/2500 ⇒ 450/600/3000
Shi Oh Yu
- Spell AD ratio: 265/275/1000% ⇒ 265/290/1000%
Sona
- Spell damage: 200/300/1000 ⇒ 200/350/1000
Sy’fen
- Charge AD ratio: 150/150/325% ⇒ 150/170/450%
- Bite AD ratio: 500/525/2500% ⇒ 500/600/3000%
- Sy’fen’s bite after charging can no longer be dodged
Talon
- Spell knives AD ratio: 75/75/200% ⇒ 75/100/300%
- Spell base damage: 125/175/500 ⇒ 120/200/700
Xayah
- Damage per feather: 12/20/40 ⇒ 8/16/60
- Feather pull AD ratio: 20% ⇒ 18%
Tier 5
Ao Shin
- Health: 900 ⇒ 1000
- Mana reduction on hit: 20 ⇒ 10
- Spell damage: 240/400/2500 ⇒ 210/400/2500
Aurelion Sol
- Health: 900 ⇒ 1000
- Mana: 40/90 ⇒ 0/60
- Spell damage: 350/475/5000 ⇒ 400/700/5000
- Ascension time: 20 seconds ⇒ 15 seconds
- Ascension bonus damage: 50% ⇒ 30%
Pyke
- Armor and magic resist: 30 ⇒ 40
- Spell damage: 325/425/5000 ⇒ 325/450/5000
- Secondary damage: 150/225/5000 ⇒ 150/250/5000
Shyvana
- Health: 1200 ⇒ 1000
- Armor and magic resist: 55 ⇒ 70
- Spell deals flat magic damage rather than % health damage
- Spell damage: 1200/1800/30000
- Now immune to crowd control during her dive bomb
Yasuo
- Spell AD ratio: 160/175/2500% ⇒ 160/200/3000%
Zoe
- Mana: 50/100 ⇒ 30/100
- Lux spell damage: 425/650/9001 ⇒ 375/575/9001
- Daisy health: 1600/2600/10000 ⇒ 1600/2800/25000
- Daisy slam damage: 750/1500/10000 ⇒ 500/1000/10000
Traits
Astral
- Item drop rate at 9 Astral: 30% ⇒ 75%
Cavalier
- Armor and magic resist: 40/60/80/100 ⇒ 35/65/95/125
Dragonmancer
- Base ability power: 15/35/60 ⇒ 18/40/70
Guardian
- HP shield: 30/45/65% ⇒ 30/50/75%
Guild
- Talon base attack damage bonus: 10 ⇒ 5
Jade
- Attack speed: 20/40/60/100% ⇒ 15/40/70/200%
Mirage
- Executioner crit threshold: 25/50/75/100% health ⇒ 50/65/80/100% health
- Executioner crit damage: 35/40/45/50% ⇒ 20/30/40/50%
- Spellsword ability power per auto: 6/9/12/16 ⇒ 6/10/14/18
Revel
- Fireworks damage: 130/160/210/280 ⇒ 110/150/210/290
Scalescorn
- Bonus damage: 15/50/100% ⇒ 15/50/125%
Tempest
- HP damage: 10/20/30/45% ⇒ 5/20/35/50%
Warrior
- Chance to proc: 33% ⇒ 50%
- Bonus damage: 120/220/420% ⇒ 80/175/325%
Augments
AFK
- You can no longer move items while AFK is active
Assassin Crown
- Item granted: Infinity Edge ⇒ Hand of Justice
Cavalier Crown
- Item granted: Sunfire Cape ⇒ Redemption
Cruel Pact
- Rework: Now costs 6 HP to buy XP, but you restore 3 HP per turn
Devastating Charge
- Base damage: 75 ⇒ 85
Electrocharge I / II / III
- I damage: 60/75/90/105 ⇒ 50/70/90/110
- II unchanged
- III damage: 115/145/180/220 ⇒ 115/155/195/235
Featherweights III
- Attack speed and move speed: 55% ⇒ 60%
Gadget Expert
- Bonus damage: 40% ⇒ 33%
Gear Upgrades
- Base bonus increase: 200% ⇒ 250%
Guardian Crown
- Item granted: Gargoyle Stoneplate ⇒ Sunfire Cape
Heroic Presence
- HP% damage: 6% ⇒ 7%
Jeweled Lotus
- Crit chance: 20% ⇒ 25%
Luden’s Echo I / II / III
- I damage: 60/80/100/120 ⇒ 40/70/100/130
- II damage: 85/110/135/160 ⇒ 55/90/125/160
- III damage: 120/160/200/240 ⇒ 90/140/190/240
Reckless Spending
- Now buffs Shimmerscale champions and all champions holding Shimmerscale items
- Damage amplification: 50% ⇒ 40%
Recombobulator
- Dragons can now only transform into other dragons, and non-dragons can only transform into other non-dragons
Revel Crown
- Item granted: Statikk Shiv ⇒ None
Ricochet
- Bounce damage reduction: 50% ⇒ 33%
Scalescorn Crown
- Item granted: Giant Slayer ⇒ Hand of Justice
Shimmerscale Soul
- Champion granted: Kayn ⇒ Volibear
Tempest Crown
- Item granted: Hand of Justice ⇒ Statikk Shiv
Trade Sector+
- Gold granted: 5 ⇒ 8
Items
Anima Visage
- No longer unique
Deathblade
- Attack damage: 40/60/80 ⇒ 35/50/65
Infinity Force
- No longer unique
Luminous Deathblade (Radiant)
- Attack damage: 60/90/120 ⇒ 50/75/100
Morellonomicon
- Ability power: 30 ⇒ 50
More More-ellonomicon
- Ability power: 50 ⇒ 80
Randuin’s Sanctum
- No longer unique
Thief’s Gloves
- Buffed the odds of getting better item combos at Level 6 and higher
Bug fixes
- Astral shop odds are now affected by Bard and High-End Shopping
- Varus no longer stops attacking when his tendrils spread out of his primary target
- Manazane and Radiant Blue Buff now work with Ragewing units
- Summoned units no longer become invincible when their player owner surrenders mid-combat
- Cannoneer Emblem no longer causes Swain to stop using his spell, and no longer sometimes replaces Elise, Sy’fen, and Shi Oh Yu spells with the cannon shot
- Shen dodge VFX now plays at one-star
- Yasuo’s third slash will now deal damage to units that are immune to crowd control
- Fixed most of Corki’s spell fizzling. Fixing fizzles is always tricky and Corki has been especially tough, but hopefully we’ve gotten rid of most of his fizzles.
- Fixed an issue allowing 3 Trait augments to be offered together
- Trainers can no longer gain extra Snax under specific circumstances
- Sy’fen will now cast his ability while under the effects of Edge of Night and Zhonya’s Paradox
- Mages will now retain the proper amount of mana with Axiom Arc if they kill units during their first cast
- Fixed Radiant Spear of Shojin’s mana gain VFX
- If Zoe’s target dies during her first cast and her second mage cast is Daisy, she will now spawn Daisy at her own location instead of not spawning Daisy at all
- Units should now properly try to star up after Recombobulator transforms them
- Arena lightning now properly updates when traveling between Arenas
- Removed the mana icon in Blue Battery
- Glamorous Gauntlet now shows the bonus AP in yellow text
- Blue Blessing now states that it grants 50 starting mana