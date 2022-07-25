GamingLeague of Legends

TFT patch 12.14 notes: Massive AD nerfs, Aurelion Sol buffs

. Last updated: Jul 25, 2022
Teamfight TacticsTFT Set 7
yone's spirit blossom skin
Riot Games

TFT patch 12.14 is coming, and it may as well be the Set 7 Mid-Set update. Riot are prepping some sweeping changes to damage with massive AD nerfs, while AP carries like Aurelion Sol get a leg-up: here’s the patch notes.

The TFT Set 7 meta has been wildly in flux, but one thing is for sure: AD comps have dominated the meta. Riot are aiming to put a stop to that in TFT patch 12.14, while heralding in a new style of gameplay they’ve long wanted to implement.

Sweeping AD changes across the board will affect reroll and Fast 9 comps alike, tuning down the game’s damage significantly. To try and encourage more AP play too Aurelion Sol is being buffed, although some other mages are facing nerfs amid the plentiful changes.

Here’s what you need to know about TFT patch 12.14, including the full notes and when it goes live.

Brave Phoenix Xayah LoL
Riot Games
More AD nerfs in TFT Set 7? Cry for the Xayah mains.

When is TFT patch 12.14?

TFT patch 12.14 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, July 28, 2022 ⁠— back on the fortnightly schedule following patch 12.13’s delay for the US holiday weekend. Servers usually shut down at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am. 

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours. 

What’s changing in TFT patch 12.14?

Riot address “AD meta” with sweeping nerfs

With the rise of AD champions and comps in TFT Set 7 and very few playable AP counterparts, players have been calling for a meta shift with buffs to magic-focused builds. What Riot has given though is a total overhaul to attack damage in TFT with sweeping nerfs.

“Systemically there’s been a problem with one of our systems in the game for a long time [with AD scaling on star level],” developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer said. “This led to three-star champions having ridiculous amounts of AD.

“It led to bizarre situations where Set 6 Katarina, who was an AP champion, half of her damage would be physical because she’s an assassin with a lot of AD doing very large auto crits. It puts us in a situation where so much of the power budget is in their autos that we can’t put budget into their spells and we have to keep nerfing them over and over.”

Cosmic Varus in League of Legends
Riot Games
Reroll comps like Varus will be most affected by the AD scaling nerfs.

The AD scaling per star level has been reduced to 50% from 80% on all champions, bringing down base attack damage significantly across the board. Individual champions have also been nerfed, as well as Deathblade which became a popular item in reroll comps.

There’ll be some figuring out of the meta in the weeks to come as players adapt to the damage changes, but expect plenty of drawn out fights as overall DPS plummets with the sweeping nerfs.

Aurelion Sol buffs on the way after reworked dragon struggles

Aurelion Sol has been really strong or extremely weak so far in Dragonlands ⁠— no in between. After a rework solved some big flaws with his kit though, players have been urging Riot for a bit of extra power. That’s being delivered in TFT patch 12.14, although developers think players will see it as a bit much.

“If you look at these changes you’re probably thinking ‘we’re out of their minds’ and we hope you’re right because we want Aurelion Sol to be special,” Mortdog explained.

The Astral Dragon’s mana cost is going down, his damage up, as well as his health. He will also hit his stage two ascension quickly ⁠— 15 seconds into a round ⁠— although it’ll be less powerful to compensate for the overall damage buffs.

league of legends lol aurelion sol base skin
Riot Games
Aurelion Sol is being buffed in TFT patch 12.14 after his rework just two weeks ago.

Other dragons like Idas, Shyvana, and Sy’fen are also being buffed. Ao Shin is being changed in a more power-neutral way ⁠— less damage and utility, more survivability. However, Riot is otherwise going soft on balance changes to compensate for the mega AD rework.

You can find the full TFT patch 12.14 notes below, courtesy of Mortdog. The update goes live on July 27, 2022.

TFT patch 12.14 notes

Champions

All champions

  • Attack damage per star level: 80% ⇒ 50%
    • 2-star attack damage: 180% ⇒ 150%
    • 3-star attack damage: 325% ⇒ 225%

Tier 1

Aatrox

  • Spell AD ratio: 300/305/310% ⇒ 275/305/385%

Ezreal

  • Spell damage: 155/215/285 ⇒ 175/225/300

Heimerdinger

  • Spell damage: 225/325/450 ⇒ 225/325/475

Karma

  • Spell damage: 200/275/350 ⇒ 220/300/380

Senna

  • Spell magic damage: 300/400/500 ⇒ 275/425/600

Sett

  • Spell AD ratio: 150% ⇒ 170%

Vladimir

  • Spell damage: 250/300/350 ⇒ 275/325/375

Tier 2

Ashe

  • Attack speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.75
  • Mana: 50/100 ⇒ 40/90
  • Spell damage: 90/125/175 ⇒ 125/175/225

Gnar

  • Spell AD granted: 40/70/130 ⇒ 50/80/150

Jinx

  • Spell damage: 300/400/550 ⇒ 250/400/600
  • Mana refund on miss: 10 ⇒ 25

Kayn

  • Spell AD ratio: 250% ⇒ 275%
  • Spell base bonus damage: 100/150/225 ⇒ 90/150/275

Nami

  • Spell healing: 275/300/325 ⇒ 175/200/225
  • Spell damage: 100/150/200 ⇒ 150/200/250

Qiyana

  • Spell damage: 200/250/325 ⇒ 200/275/375

Tristana

  • Spell AD ratio: 165/170/175% ⇒ 140/170/210%

Twitch

  • Spell base damage: 50/75/100 ⇒ 40/80/150

Yone

  • Bonus magic damage: 100/150/200 ⇒ 90/150/225

Tier 3

Anivia

  • Mana: 45/90 ⇒ 40/80
  • Spell damage: 325/450/700 ⇒ 325/475/750

Diana

  • Spell damage: 80/90/100 ⇒ 80/90/110

Illaoi

  • Health: 800 ⇒ 750

Olaf

  • Spell attack speed: 40/50/60% ⇒ 35/50/75%

Sylas

  • Mana: 60/120 ⇒ 60/130

Volibear

  • Spell damage: 110/155/215 ⇒ 110/160/225

Tier 4

Corki

  • Spell AD ratio: 60/60/150% ⇒ 50/70/200%
  • Big One AD ratio: 175/180/250% ⇒ 160/200/350%

Daeja

  • Spell damage: 250/375/1800 ⇒ 300/400/1800

Idas

  • Damage reduction: 35/50/300 ⇒ 35/55/300
  • Self heal: 450/550/2500 ⇒ 450/600/3000

Shi Oh Yu

  • Spell AD ratio: 265/275/1000% ⇒ 265/290/1000%

Sona

  • Spell damage: 200/300/1000 ⇒ 200/350/1000

Sy’fen

  • Charge AD ratio: 150/150/325% ⇒ 150/170/450%
  • Bite AD ratio: 500/525/2500% ⇒ 500/600/3000%
  • Sy’fen’s bite after charging can no longer be dodged

Talon

  • Spell knives AD ratio: 75/75/200% ⇒ 75/100/300%
  • Spell base damage: 125/175/500 ⇒ 120/200/700

Xayah

  • Damage per feather: 12/20/40 ⇒ 8/16/60
  • Feather pull AD ratio: 20% ⇒ 18%

Tier 5

Ao Shin

  • Health: 900 ⇒ 1000
  • Mana reduction on hit: 20 ⇒ 10
  • Spell damage: 240/400/2500 ⇒ 210/400/2500

Aurelion Sol

  • Health: 900 ⇒ 1000
  • Mana: 40/90 ⇒ 0/60
  • Spell damage: 350/475/5000 ⇒ 400/700/5000
  • Ascension time: 20 seconds ⇒ 15 seconds
  • Ascension bonus damage: 50% ⇒ 30%

Pyke

  • Armor and magic resist: 30 ⇒ 40
  • Spell damage: 325/425/5000 ⇒ 325/450/5000
  • Secondary damage: 150/225/5000 ⇒ 150/250/5000

Shyvana

  • Health: 1200 ⇒ 1000
  • Armor and magic resist: 55 ⇒ 70
  • Spell deals flat magic damage rather than % health damage
    • Spell damage: 1200/1800/30000
  • Now immune to crowd control during her dive bomb

Yasuo

  • Spell AD ratio: 160/175/2500% ⇒ 160/200/3000%

Zoe

  • Mana: 50/100 ⇒ 30/100
  • Lux spell damage: 425/650/9001 ⇒ 375/575/9001
  • Daisy health: 1600/2600/10000 ⇒ 1600/2800/25000
  • Daisy slam damage: 750/1500/10000 ⇒ 500/1000/10000

Traits

Astral

  • Item drop rate at 9 Astral: 30% ⇒ 75%

Cavalier

  • Armor and magic resist: 40/60/80/100 ⇒ 35/65/95/125

Dragonmancer

  • Base ability power: 15/35/60 ⇒ 18/40/70

Guardian

  • HP shield: 30/45/65% ⇒ 30/50/75%

Guild

  • Talon base attack damage bonus: 10 ⇒ 5

Jade

  • Attack speed: 20/40/60/100% ⇒ 15/40/70/200%

Mirage

  • Executioner crit threshold: 25/50/75/100% health ⇒ 50/65/80/100% health
  • Executioner crit damage: 35/40/45/50% ⇒ 20/30/40/50%
  • Spellsword ability power per auto: 6/9/12/16 ⇒ 6/10/14/18

Revel

  • Fireworks damage: 130/160/210/280 ⇒ 110/150/210/290

Scalescorn

  • Bonus damage: 15/50/100% ⇒ 15/50/125%

Tempest

  • HP damage: 10/20/30/45% ⇒ 5/20/35/50%

Warrior

  • Chance to proc: 33% ⇒ 50%
  • Bonus damage: 120/220/420% ⇒ 80/175/325%

Augments

AFK

  • You can no longer move items while AFK is active

Assassin Crown

  • Item granted: Infinity Edge ⇒ Hand of Justice

Cavalier Crown

  • Item granted: Sunfire Cape ⇒ Redemption

Cruel Pact

  • Rework: Now costs 6 HP to buy XP, but you restore 3 HP per turn

Devastating Charge

  • Base damage: 75 ⇒ 85

Electrocharge I / II / III

  • I damage: 60/75/90/105 ⇒ 50/70/90/110
  • II unchanged
  • III damage: 115/145/180/220 ⇒ 115/155/195/235

Featherweights III

  • Attack speed and move speed: 55% ⇒ 60%

Gadget Expert

  • Bonus damage: 40% ⇒ 33%

Gear Upgrades

  • Base bonus increase: 200% ⇒ 250%

Guardian Crown

  • Item granted: Gargoyle Stoneplate ⇒ Sunfire Cape

Heroic Presence

  • HP% damage: 6% ⇒ 7%

Jeweled Lotus

  • Crit chance: 20% ⇒ 25%

Luden’s Echo I / II / III

  • I damage: 60/80/100/120 ⇒ 40/70/100/130
  • II damage: 85/110/135/160 ⇒ 55/90/125/160
  • III damage: 120/160/200/240 ⇒ 90/140/190/240

Reckless Spending

  • Now buffs Shimmerscale champions and all champions holding Shimmerscale items
  • Damage amplification: 50% ⇒ 40%

Recombobulator

  • Dragons can now only transform into other dragons, and non-dragons can only transform into other non-dragons

Revel Crown

  • Item granted: Statikk Shiv ⇒ None

Ricochet

  • Bounce damage reduction: 50% ⇒ 33%

Scalescorn Crown

  • Item granted: Giant Slayer ⇒ Hand of Justice

Shimmerscale Soul

  • Champion granted: Kayn ⇒ Volibear

Tempest Crown

  • Item granted: Hand of Justice ⇒ Statikk Shiv

Trade Sector+

  • Gold granted: 5 ⇒ 8

Items

Anima Visage

  • No longer unique

Deathblade

  • Attack damage: 40/60/80 ⇒ 35/50/65

Infinity Force

  • No longer unique

Luminous Deathblade (Radiant)

  • Attack damage: 60/90/120 ⇒ 50/75/100

Morellonomicon

  • Ability power: 30 ⇒ 50

More More-ellonomicon

  • Ability power: 50 ⇒ 80

Randuin’s Sanctum

  • No longer unique

Thief’s Gloves

  • Buffed the odds of getting better item combos at Level 6 and higher

Bug fixes

  • Astral shop odds are now affected by Bard and High-End Shopping
  • Varus no longer stops attacking when his tendrils spread out of his primary target
  • Manazane and Radiant Blue Buff now work with Ragewing units
  • Summoned units no longer become invincible when their player owner surrenders mid-combat
  • Cannoneer Emblem no longer causes Swain to stop using his spell, and no longer sometimes replaces Elise, Sy’fen, and Shi Oh Yu spells with the cannon shot
  • Shen dodge VFX now plays at one-star
  • Yasuo’s third slash will now deal damage to units that are immune to crowd control
  • Fixed most of Corki’s spell fizzling. Fixing fizzles is always tricky and Corki has been especially tough, but hopefully we’ve gotten rid of most of his fizzles.
  • Fixed an issue allowing 3 Trait augments to be offered together
  • Trainers can no longer gain extra Snax under specific circumstances
  • Sy’fen will now cast his ability while under the effects of Edge of Night and Zhonya’s Paradox
  • Mages will now retain the proper amount of mana with Axiom Arc if they kill units during their first cast
  • Fixed Radiant Spear of Shojin’s mana gain VFX
  • If Zoe’s target dies during her first cast and her second mage cast is Daisy, she will now spawn Daisy at her own location instead of not spawning Daisy at all
  • Units should now properly try to star up after Recombobulator transforms them
  • Arena lightning now properly updates when traveling between Arenas
  • Removed the mana icon in Blue Battery
  • Glamorous Gauntlet now shows the bonus AP in yellow text
  • Blue Blessing now states that it grants 50 starting mana

