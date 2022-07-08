TFT patch 12.13 notes: Aurelion Sol rework, balance changes

Andrew Amos . 13 hours ago

TFT patch 12.13 is on its way, and Dragons are the big talking point. Aurelion Sol is getting reworked, while nerfs to the likes of Sy’fen and Shi Oh Yu are expected as the beasts ravage the meta. Here are the patch notes.

After an extended break, the regular Teamfight Tactics balance cycle is back with TFT patch 12.13. Mortdog and company took a week off to enjoy the US holiday week, but are now hard at work to sort out any meta issues arising following the last update.

Thankfully there’s not too much on the radar ⁠— at least in terms of oppressive comps. Aurelion Sol’s long-awaited rework is coming, and there’s a few other things to tinker with. But the Dragonlands meta is now settling in, and now it’s a case of keeping things interesting.

Read up on all the TFT patch 12.13 information here, including the patch notes and when the update is going live.

Riot Games TFT patch 12.13 is on its way.

When is TFT patch 12.13?

TFT patch 12.13 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 ⁠— a week removed from the usual fortnightly updates due to the US holiday weekend. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

Riot Games Cosmic changes could be on their way after Aurelion Sol’s rework, especially as Varus (pictured) proves to be a consistent and flexible carry.

What’s changing in TFT patch 12.13?

Aurelion Sol rework removes Mage reliance

Aurelion Sol has been a troublesome unit for Riot to balance in TFT Set 7. When Dragonlands went live, he was arguably the most broken in the game’s history forcing the developers to come out with a Day 1 hotfix that nerfed the Astral dragon as well as fix a big mana bug.

Since then he’s never really been the same, lacking the punch compared to something like Ao Shin. However, Riot are hoping he can become more meta once again with a rework to his kit that reduces reliance on the Mage Emblem in TFT patch 12.13.

Aurelion Sol’s Black Hole will no longer scale based on number of casts but rather the duration of combat. If combat goes for longer than 20 seconds, his Black Holes will increase in size and deal 30% more damage. With this Riot has been able to buff his kit to have a better baseline in all comps, not just in Mage builds, and should make him a healthier addition to the roster.

Balance changes potentially incoming for meta comps

Not much has been confirmed following PBE testing of TFT patch 12.13 in terms of balance changes. However, some pressure points are likely to be on the chopping block.

The big two are Sy’fen and Shi Oh Yu. The eight-cost carry dragons have been tearing up the meta with numerous strong boards revolving around them. Nerfs to their damage could be in line to try and bring other champions into the meta.

Outside of those two, Riot might attempt to rebalance Revel or Guild ⁠— but we will have to wait and see what the developers have in store.

TFT patch 12.13 will go live on July 13, 2022. We will update you with the full patch notes below once they go live.