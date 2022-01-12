TFT Gifts of the Golden Lantern event guide: Missions, rewards, release date

The next Teamfight Tactics (TFT) event is here in time for the Chinese New Year: Gifts of the Golden Lantern. With a unique gifting feature you can share the festivities with friends while earning some rewards of your own along the way by completing missions.

After the success that was Skyglass Origins, TFT’s next in-game event is finally here to kick off 2022. Named Gifts of the Golden Lantern, it’s the autobattler’s celebration of the Chinese New Year on February 1.

The festivities will kick off a bit before that in-game though, with the chance to earn Little Legend eggs, emotes, and more for free. Here’s how it’ll work.

New TFT Little Legends, Arenas in Gifts of the Golden Lantern

A handful of new Little Legends have been added onto the PBE in anticipation for the Gifts of the Golden Lantern event. This includes new Duckbill, Dowsie, and Dango variants, as well as a new Chibi Firecracker Jinx tactician which comes with its own boom.

These will be joined by a new Golden Tiger Market Arena, with plenty of poros there to watch the battle and celebrate the New Year in the Convergence. All these Little Legends and Arenas should be available during the event for a small amount of RP.

TFT Gifts of the Golden Lantern event missions

Exact details on the TFT Gifts of the Golden Lantern event missions, and how they’ll work, aren’t public yet. However, players should be tasked with completing various in-game challenges like building certain comps, making certain items, or just winning games.

We’ll update this section when information is made available.

TFT Gifts of the Golden Lantern event rewards

The rewards for the Gifts of the Golden Lantern event in TFT are yet to be revealed, but it’s expected the usual offering of Star Shards, emotes, and perhaps a free Little Legend Egg or two will be on offer.

There will be a unique feature during the event though ⁠— the ability to give and receive awards to other players. This should operate a lot like League’s gifting center, and will be a first for TFT. We’ll share more details on this system, as well as the overall rewards, when they are made public.

TFT Gifts of the Golden Lantern event release date

The TFT Gifts of the Golden Lantern event is set to go live during TFT patch 12.2, which launches on January 20, 2022. It’ll coincide with the Lunar Revel event for League of Legends, which is one of the biggest events of the year.

We’ll keep you updated with the latest Gifts of the Golden Lantern news right here.