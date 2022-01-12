TFT patch 12.2 early notes: Lunar Revel event, balance changes

TFT patch 12.2 is coming ⁠— of course the meta will be shifting once again with balance changes, but the big news is the game’s second event, Gifts of the Golden Lantern, is coming to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Here’s what we know about the January 2022 update.

With TFT patch 12.1 in the books ⁠— and not a lot changing gameplay wise in the aftermath ⁠— TFT patch 12.2 is going to be more of the same. Riot are being careful to not tinker with the formula too much, even going as far to avoid a b-patch following the first update of the year.

The trend is set to continue with TFT patch 12.2 making small changes to meta comps and traits, but the big news is the arrival of the game’s second major event: Gifts of the Golden Lantern.

Here’s what we know about TFT patch 12.2 so far.

When is TFT patch 12.2?

TFT patch 12.2 is expected to roll out on Thursday, January 20, 2022, one day later than usual. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s coming in TFT patch 12.2?

New Gifts of the Golden Lantern event celebrates Chinese New Year

It’s not just League of Legends getting a Lunar Revel event ⁠— TFT is getting in on the fun with Gifts of the Golden Lantern.

The upcoming event, celebrating Chinese New Year, will have plenty of missions and rewards on offer. There will also be an option to give gifts to friends across the Convergence, a first in TFT.

The Lunar Legend Festival is coming, and you're invited to a new event, Gifts of the Golden Lantern, where you can give (and receive) gifts to Tacticians from across the Convergence. Look out for more info on January 13th! 🏮 pic.twitter.com/YMXYS9WWkw — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) January 10, 2022

New Little Legends, including a Chibi Firecracker Jinx tactician, and a Golden Tiger Market Arena have been added to the PBE. It’s unlikely they’ll be available for free during the event, but rewards like Little Legend Eggs and emotes could be on offer like in the Skyglass Origins event, which was a roaring success in Set 5.

Big Augment changes: Portable Forge downgraded, Metabolic Accelerator nerfed

Riot are yet to open up about big champion and trait changes coming in TFT patch 12.2 ⁠— although there’ll be some Augment shifts. Developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer shared a few on stream ahead of the update, with Prismatic Augments firmly in Riot’s sights.

Portable Forge is being downgraded from a Prismatic Augment to a Gold Augment, meaning it’ll be more common. However, whether the individual Ornn items in the Armory will be nerfed remains to be seen.

Metabolic Accelerator, one of the best Gold Augments in the game, is being nerfed too. It will no longer heal players 2HP after PvE rounds, making the comeback just that bit harder. Item Grab Bag II, Wise Spending, and High Roller are all primed for buffs, on the other hand.

You can find the full TFT patch 12.2 early notes below. We will keep these updated right up until patch day on January 20 with the latest changes as they get locked in.

TFT patch 12.2 early notes

Augments

High Roller (Prismatic)

Now also grants 8 gold.

Item Grab Bag II (Prismatic)

Now grants two Reforgers.

Metabolic Accelerator (Gold)

No longer heals 2HP after PvE rounds.

Portable Forge (Gold)

Tier: Prismatic (Tier 3) >>> Gold (Tier 2)

Wise Spending (Prismatic)