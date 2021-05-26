TFT Skyglass Origins event guide: Missions, rewards, release date - Dexerto

TFT’s upcoming Skyglass Origins event is just around the corner and with it will arrive a set of brand new missions and exclusive rewards.

It’s finally time to take on Chaos Pengu and banish the Black Mist for good in TFT’s upcoming Skyglass Origins event! In order to defeat the corruption, players must help restore the Skyglass, a power relic contained in the Sacred Keep.

By completing each of the event-exclusive missions, players can help restore the Skyglass piece by piece and earn some exciting news rewards along the way.

Skyglass Origins is TFT’s first independent major event and will no doubt have a significant impact on which direction the game heads next.

So, without further ado, let’s break down how to complete each of the missions and what to expect.

TFT Skyglass Origins event missions

The goal of the Skyglass Origins event is to collect as many relic pieces as possible to restore the Skyglass and banish the Black Mist. Players can do this by completing the event-exclusive missions in any of the TFT modes.

This means nobody will be forced to play a specific way to complete the event, allowing players to continue enjoying set 5 in any way they please.

In total, there will be 15 missions to complete that will each be tied to a corresponding piece of the Skyglass. Alongside some lore from the World of Reckoning, players can expect to earn a series of rewards for each mission they complete.

Unfortunately, as the event has not started, we currently do not know the specific instructions for each of the missions. However, rest assured, once they’re released we’ll include a detailed guide on how to complete all of them as efficiently as possible.

TFT Skyglass Origins event rewards

As with every TFT event, players can expect to earn some exclusive rewards as they progress through each of the missions.

While Riot is keeping the details of most of the unlocks under wraps before the event launches, they have revealed a few of the rewards players can expect to get their hands on.

According to the devs, the initial missions will offer players 10 Star Shards each, with the final three unlocking a Magical Misfits Little Legends egg and two unique emotes.

Keep in mind, taking part in the Skyglass Origins event is completely free, so make sure you get involved and don’t miss out!

TFT Skyglass Origins event release date

TFT’s Skyglass Origins event will begin on June 8 and last for an entire month, concluding on July 8, 2021.

Taking on the Black Mist is no easy task so Riot are ensuring players have plenty of time to get involved and complete each of the missions.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Skyglass Origins event coming to TFT in early June.

Begin the countdown and make sure you’re ready to restore the Skyglass and defeat the Black Mist.