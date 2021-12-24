TFT patch 12.1 early notes: Balance changes, release date

TFT patch 12.1 is on its way ⁠— the first Teamfight Tactics update of 2022 is set to include some mega balance changes after the month-long patch preceding it. Here’s what we know so far, including potential Socialite and Chemtech nerfs, and when it releases.

TFT patch 12.1 is set to be a big one. After Riot shipped patch 11.24b ahead of the holiday break to try and stabilize the meta, there’ll be plenty of things to solve once the office opens back up in January.

A few meta comps are already reigning terror, including Socialite Flex and Chemtech. Urgot, Yone, Akali, and more carries are also proving to be strong, but whether Riot pulls the trigger on nerfs remains to be seen.

Here’s what we know about TFT patch 12.1 ahead of its January 2022 release.

When is TFT patch 12.1?

TFT patch 12.1 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, perfectly on time. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s coming in TFT patch 12.1?

Socialite nerf likely to curb top meta comp

It is important to note Riot are yet to confirm any major changes for TFT patch 12.1. However, based on the meta and what’s strong right now, there’s one comp that stands out and that’s Socialite Flex.

The ultra-powerful late-game board has taken over lobbies, with players just slamming Taric, Seraphine, and Galio into any comp they hit. Paired with Sion and a five-cost carry, and the board is a guaranteed top four. However, that likely has Socialite and its units in Riot’s sights.

Whether Riot will target the individual units like they did previously or the trait overall remains to be seen. However, changes to this meta comp are likely in TFT patch 12.1.

Chemtech changes possible as Urgot continues dominance

The other comp potentially set for changes is Chemtech. Since the trait’s rework, more viable comps with Warwick and Lissandra carry have opened up. Urgot’s dominance has also continued, with the four-cost carry being one of the most reliable in the game.

While Chemtech was buffed in TFT patch 11.24b, it might be tuned back a little bit as it remains a threat at pretty much every breakpoint. Urgot himself could be the target of the nerfs given his flexibility, but the trait isn’t immune to being potentially changed again.

We will share more details about TFT patch 12.1 as they become available.