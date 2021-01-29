 TFT patch 11.3 preview: Divine rework, Spirit nerf, more - Dexerto
League of Legends

TFT patch 11.3 to feature Divine rework, Spirit nerf, Elise & Darius buffs

Published: 29/Jan/2021 4:54

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

Teamfight Tactics

The first big update of Festival of Beasts is on its way in TFT patch 11.3. Riot is targeting the other meta comps after culling “Elder Sol” in the hotfix, including Divine and Spirit, as well as helping some of the weaker units like Elise and Darius.

TFT’s latest Set, Festival of Beasts, has landed well on live so far. While there were a few changes made in an earlier hotfix targeting the Elderwood-Aurelion Sol meta composition, things are starting to open up.

Riot are tinkering with a few elements though in TFT patch 11.3. Spirit and Divine have come out of the gates strong thanks to Zed and Kayle compositions, while others are struggling. Here’s what you can expect.

Zed splash
Riot Games
Zed can’t stay out of the TFT Fates meta for long.

Divine rework & Spirit nerfs target Kayle, Zed comps

Divine has fallen a bit out of favor as a trait in Set 4.5. Without the 6 Divine Warwick composition, players are straying away from the trait, splashing 2 or 4 Divine with Nasus or Kayle instead of fully committing.

Riot are trying to woo players back into the composition though ⁠— or at least stop the big power spike from splashing it. The trait now lasts for a flat six seconds, but the damage reduction and true damage gained scales from 35% at 2 Divine to 65% at 8 Divine.

Spirit is also getting a big nerf. The trait was massively buffed with the change to flat attack speed, and 4 Spirit-Zed compositions have been dominating the meta. Now, with a nerf to 4 Spirit, its power shouldn’t be as prevalent, and might knock Zed out of the meta.

“It’s a tough comp to balance, because he is like 90% of the team comp’s output small changes take Zed comps from top tier to not played at all very quickly. I wouldn’t be surprised if next patch the comp is no longer popular,” developer James ‘Statikk’ Bach told players on Reddit.

Blood Moon Elise in League of Legends and TFT Set 4
Riot Games
Elise is getting a significant buff in TFT patch 11.3, now draining opponents’ mana.

Elise, Darius, and Tristana headline TFT patch 11.3 buffs

There’s a smattering of other units who are in Riot’s good books for TFT patch 11.3. Elise herself is getting a big buff, becoming a mana-drain tank, increasing the cost of an enemy’s next spell when she autos them.

Tristana is getting some bonus attack speed on her ability, while Darius’ ability damage is being buffed at 2 and 3-star, which alongside the buffs to Slayer’s healing and bonus damage might make him a viable carry.

You can find the full TFT patch 11.3 preview below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will update this right up until patch day on February 3 with the latest info.

TFT patch 11.3 notes preview

Champions

1 cost

Elise

  • Ability bonus health lowered from 35/40/45% to 25/30/45%
  • Attacks now inject target with venom, increasing cost of next spell by 35/35/50%

Tristana

  • Ability bonus attack speed increased from 50/60/80% to 60/70/90%

3 cost

Darius

  • Ability damage increased from 550/800/1300 to 550/850/1400

Traits

Divine

  • Trait changed: “Upon attacking 6 times or dropping below 50% Health, Divine champions remove all crowd control and ascend, taking reduced damage and dealing bonus true damage for the duration.”
    • (2): 35%
    • (4): 45%
    • (6): 55%
    • (8): 65%

Slayer

  • 6 unit lifesteal increased from 25-30% to 30-60%
  • 6 unit bonus damage increased from 30-75% to 35-80%

Spirit

  • 4 unit attack speed lowered from 40% to 35%
Call of Duty

Aydan & Rated win $25K Code Red Warzone event: final placements & recap

Published: 29/Jan/2021 4:14 Updated: 29/Jan/2021 4:53

by Albert Petrosyan
BoomTV

The powerhouse duo of Aydan and Rated took out the latest Code Red Warzone competition, dominating the upper bracket all the way through to the biggest chunk of the $25,000 prize pool. Here’s a full rundown of how the action unfolded.

  • Aydan & Rated took down newbz & intechs in the grand finals.
  • HusKerrs, Bloo, IceManIsaac eliminated early.
  • $25,000 prize pool – winning team collected $15K.

Code Red $25K Warzone Tournament: Final Placements

With $25,000 up for grabs, the latest Code Red tournament marked one of the biggest of the year thus far. Players were directly invited to the event and dropped into public lobbies throughout a double-elimination bracket.

Placement Team Prize
1st Aydan & Rated_COD $15,000
2nd newbz & Intechs $7,000
3rd Swagg & GD_booya $3,000
4th BobbyPoffGaming & Mayappo
Top 6 Jukeyz & YKTDeleo
Top 6 Tommey & AlmxndTV
Top 8 TeePee & DougisRaw
Top 8 UnRationaL & StayFinessen

Code Red $25K Warzone Tournament: Results & Recap

The latest Warzone event kicked off with a bang as a number of top contenders dropped out of the running early on. The likes of HusKerrs, UnRationaL, and Jukeyz were all knocked down to the lower bracket after falling in their first matchups. It wasn’t long before certain Duos were completely out of the event, even HusKerrs and his partner Destroy failed to advance past the initial round.

On the opposite side, two teams were able to make it through to the semi-finals without dropping a map. Aydan & Rated along with Swagg & Booya blitzed through their first two opponents, lining up a heated showdown in the upper bracket. Ultimately, it was a swift 2-0 victory in favor of Aydan & Rated, punching their ticket to the winner’s finals against newbz & intechs.

Meanwhile, many former event winners met their match in the lower bracket. Some of the biggest names like TeePee, UnRationaL, and Tommey, were all knocked out of the running. It was Swagg & Booya that put up the impressive lower bracket run, cruising through to the loser’s finals. Their run eventually came to an end as they fell 0-2 against newbz & intechs. Therefore, the grand finals were set as a direct rematch of the winner’s finals.

After a long day of action, and plenty of waiting around for the eventual winners, Aydan & Rated repeated their winner’s final success. They took down newbz & intechs 2-0 in the final match of the day to secure the overall event win and $15,000.

code red warzone tournament bracket
BoomTV
Winners bracket of the Code Red tourney.

Code Red $25K Warzone Tournament: Format

  • Double-elimination 2v2 bracket featuring 16 total teams
    • Winners bracket matches are “best of 2” – duo with more points after two Warzone matches advances
    • Losers bracket matches are “best of 1”
  • Scoring format is 1 point per kill (no points for victories/placement)
  • Matches will be played in online Warzone squads lobbies (Verdansk)
  • $25,000 prize pool will be split between top-three teams
    • 1st: $15,000
    • 2nd: $7,000
    • 3rd: $3,000

Code Red $25K Warzone Tournament: Players & teams

The tournament was composed of 16 duo teams, which means there was a total of 32 players competing. The full list of competitors can be found below:

  • Aydan & Rated
  • Tommey & Almxnd
  • xUnrational & Finessen
  • FaZe Dirty & Metaaphor
  • Swagg & GDBooya
  • HusKerrs & Destroy
  • SuperEvan & ZLaner
  • BobbyPoff & Mayappo
  • Vapulear & WarsZ
  • TeeP & DougIsRaw
  • Jukeyz & Deleo
  • Newbz & Intechs
  • Bioo & Fixnked
  • JaredFPS & ClutchBelk
  • IceManIsaac & exzachtt
  • Sasquxtch & Galvanxze