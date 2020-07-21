Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.15: early patch notes, release time & more

Riot Games has confirmed Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Patch 10.15 will be arriving on schedule, and we’ve got all the early patch notes, unit & trait changes, and more for fans to dig through ahead of the July 22 update.

This time around TFT will be getting a “smaller, balancing patch,” Riot Mortdog confirmed in a July 20 developer rundown. Strong meta characters like Jhin, Soraka, and Viktor will be hit with nerfs, while Graves and Lucian will be buffed.

Advertisement

There will also be a new galaxy, Plunder Planet, added during this patch cycle, and Galactic Armory will be hit with a major change to “make it more fair”. Here are all the details on Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.15.

When is Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.15 coming?

The next Teamfight Tactics update is expected to be rolled out on Wednesday, July 22. It will begin in Oceania at 8am AEST (3pm Tuesday PT), and be rolled out in all regions at 8am from there.

Advertisement

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 5am PT on July 22 for US players, and 5am GMT for European players.

TFT Patch 10.15 buffs and nerfs

Graves and Jarvan IV are the only one-cost units to be changed in the upcoming update; the space pirate will have his bind time jacked up a little bit, while J4’s bonus attack speed is being knocked down ever so slightly.

Darius, Rakan, and Lucian will also be tweaked in the two-cost camp, and Master Yi, Vayne, Neeko, and Ashe are included from the three-costs. Dark Star all-star Jhin will have his 4th shot damage tweaked slightly in 10.15 too.

Advertisement

Soraka, Jinx, Janna, and Xerath all round out the top-end changes. Soraka’s spell healing will change, and Jinx is having her bonus attack speed hit. Janna and Xerath will both be subject to mana changes in this update.

Viktor will also be getting a bit of attention in Patch 10.15, after being “over-nerfed” in the last TFT update. He will have his mana changed slightly to combat its “inconsistent” nature, and he will now cast spells more regularly.

Galactic Armory Galaxy

The Galactic Armory Galaxy is being changed slightly this update. Instead of offering up two fully-built items for each player at the start of the game, this randomizer galaxy will give out three component pieces instead.

Advertisement

“We’ve heard your feedback on Galactic Armory, and the fact that some starts can be a little bit restrictive,” Mortdog said. “We’ve opened it up a little bit so that you get three component items instead of two full-build items now.”

Plunder Planet Galaxy

TFT Patch 10.15 will also see a new galaxy added to the pool. This new galaxy will be called “Plunder Planet,” and will be based around defeating enemies for stacks of extra coins.

Basically, whenever you kill things in TFT with this galaxy enabled you’ll be getting “heaps more gold,” Mortdog explained. The basic idea, he said, was that “everyone would be rich, so it speeds up the game over time.”

Read more: Everything we know about new League champion Yone

The actual description text for the new galaxy reads, “All champions have a chance to drop a coin, especially the first one.” Neekoverse will be removed to make room for this new galaxy in TFT Patch 10.15 on Wednesday.

Here’s the full TFT Patch 10.15 notes, courtesy of PBE coverage site [email protected]. The July 22 patch notes will be updated with official changes when Riot Games releases them as OCE servers begin patching at 11am PT.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.15 early notes

Champions

1-cost units

Graves

Ability blind duration increased from 2/3/5 to 3/4/6

Jarvan IV

Bonus attack speed 75/85/95% to 50/60/75%.

2-cost units

Darius

Health changed from 750 to 800.

Mana decreased from 0/60 to 0/50.

Rakan

Health decreased from 700 to 650.

Lucian

Ability damage increased from 150/200/375 to 200/250/750.

3-cost units

Ashe

Mana decreased from 50/100 to 40/100.

Neeko

Mana increased from 25/100 to 35/100.

Master Yi

Armor increased from 30 to 50.

Magic resistance increased from 20 to 35.

Vayne

Attack damage increased from 50 to 55.

4-cost units

Jhin

Ability AD lowered from 350/500/4444% to 344/444/4444%

Jinx

Ability attack speed increased from 50/70/100% to 75/100/150%

Soraka

Spelling healing decreased from 375/550/20000 to 325/500/20000.

Viktor

Mana cost decreased from 0/70 to 0/60.

5-cost units

Janna

Mana decreased from 30/100 to 20/100.

Xerath

Health decreased from 750 to 700.

Mana decreased from 30/80 to 20/80.

Traits

Celestial

Healing from damage done 20/45/150% to 15/45/150%.

Galaxies

Galactic Armory