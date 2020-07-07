TFT Patch 10.14: early patch notes, release time & more

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Patch 10.14 is here, and there’s some major changes on the way. Star Guardians are being targeted for a mini-rework, and troublesome Battlecast champion Urgot is also being updated to “feel more fair” to play against.

TFT Patch 10.14 is a big one in helping introduce new compositions to the meta. Focusing on major buffs to some undervalued champions, as well as nerfing what’s popular, Riot are trying to shake up what’s possible in the League of Legends-inspired autobattler.

There are two major points to focus on in this update. Star Guardian is getting overhauled, while Urgot is also the target of major changes. That’s only the tip of the iceberg though, with over 20 more champions being altered.

When does Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.14 release?

Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.14 will be coming out on July 8, at the same time as the League of Legends update. Servers will go down at around 5am for each server, based on the local time.

The servers will be down for three hours while the update is being shipped, before coming back up at around 8am with all the changes.

Star Guardian trait nerfed, six champions buffed

Star Guardian is getting an overhaul on Patch 10.14. While the trait overall has been really strong in later stages of the game, the champions associated with it have fallen flat. To fix this, Riot is redistributing power from the trait to the champions themselves.

Zoe, Poppy, Syndra, Neeko, Soraka, and Janna are all getting mana buffs, while Star Guardian’s mana restore is getting nerfed.

On top of these mana changes, Syndra is getting a damage buff, while Neeko’s armor is also being increased.

“Our goal with the Star Guardian changes that we're testing is to keep the Star Guardian comp at a similar power level, but pull power out of the Trait and put it back into the Champions, so that they can succeed in other compositions,” said Matthew ‘Wittrock’ Wittrock, set designer for TFT.

Urgot changes to “feel more fair”

Urgot is arguably the most infuriating unit to play against in TFT history. His one-shot execute has been deemed “unfair” by players, who loathe every time their carry gets gobbled up by the five-cost Battlecast Protector.

In Patch 10.14, Riot are trying to introduce more counterplay and fairness to Urgot’s play. His ultimate will be easier to counter by positioning correctly, and Guardian Angel will now stop the execute.

Riot is also scaling the time-to-kill from a flat 1.5 seconds to three seconds at one-star down to one second at three-star to make Urgot worth investing in.

New Dwarf Planet galaxy reduces board size

As always, a new Teamfight Tactics patch equals a new galaxy. The Dwarf Planet galaxy will be joining the others on Patch 10.14, and it does basically as described ⁠— dwarfs each planet.

Everyone’s boards will shrink when you spawn onto a Dwarf Planet game. The back row will be removed, making each player’s board only three rows deep. This is a throwback to Set 1, which featured a three-row setup compared to recent editions.

Players will also be saying farewell to the Littler Legends galaxy, which reduced players’ health at the start of a game. This is the last of the HP-altering galaxies, meaning every galaxy from here on out will have you starting with 100 HP.

On top of the aforementioned changes, a plethora of other balancing measures are being implemented. Ashe, Irelia, Jarvan IV, Jhin, Karma, Mordekaiser, Rakan, Shaco, Xayah, and Yasuo are all being buffed. Cybernetic, Sorcerer, Aurelion Sol, Ezreal, Fizz, Jinx, Riven, Vayne, Vi, and Viktor will be nerfed.

You can find the full TFT Patch 10.14 notes preview, courtesy of [email protected] and lead developer Mortdog below. We will update this with the official notes when they drop on July 7.

TFT Patch 10.14 preview notes

Champions

Ashe

Health increased from 600 to 650

Attack speed increased from 0.8 to 0.85

Spell power increased from 200/275/550 to 200/300/600

Stun duration changed from 2/2/2 to 2/3/4

Aurelion Sol

Mana drained lowered from 15/25/50 to 10/15/50

Damage changed from 110/150/750 to 90/150/1000

Ezreal

AD reduced from 60 to 50

Mana changed from 50/80 to 30/80

Fizz

Damage lowered from 450/600/5000 to 400/550/4000

Irelia

Health increased from 800 to 900

AD increased from 70 to 85

Armor increased from 35 to 50

Magic resist increased from 20 to 40

Spell AD increased from 175/250/500% to 225/250/500%

Janna

Mana changed from 50/130 to 50/120

Attack speed bonus reduced from 100/150/500% to 80/125/500%

Jarvan IV

Health increased from 650 to 700

AD increased from 50 to 55

Mana changed from 50/100 to 40/80

Attack speed increased from 65/75/85% to 75/85/95%

Jhin

AD increased from 80 to 85

Attack speed increased from 0.85/0.9/1.1 to 0.9/0.95/1.2

AD on fourth shot increased from 244/344/4444% to 350/500/4444%

Jinx

Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7

Karma

Shield value increased from 250/400/800 to 300/450/900

Attack speed increased from 50/75/125% to 70/90/150%

Mordekaiser

Health up from 650 to 700

Spell Damage increased from 50/75/125 to 75/100/200

Neeko

Health increased from 800 to 850

Armor increased from 45 to 50

Mana changed from 75/150 to 50/120

Poppy

Mana changed from 60/100 to 50/90

Rakan

Health up from 600 to 700

Riven

Spell shield reduced from 225/375/1000 to 200/350/1000

Shaco

Mana changed from 30/80 to 30/70

Soraka

Mana changed from 50/125 to 50/120

Syndra

Mana changed from 0/60 to 0/40

Spell Damage increased from 100/125/200 to 100/140/220

Urgot

Spell Targeting changed from Farthest in Attack Range to Farthest

Spell now hits the first enemy it collides with instead of always hitting the intended target

Attack Range changed from 660 (3 Hexes) to 420 (2 Hexes)

Execute is now preventable with Guardian's Angel

Time to reel in enemy now scales with Star Level. 1.5 sec to 3/2/1 sec

Mana changed from 40/90 to 50/100

Mana Reduction Per Cast changed from 10/20/90 to 20/30/100

Vayne

Health decreased from 550 to 500

AD decreased from 60 to 50

Vi

Spell Damage decreased from 400/600/1200 to 350/550/1500

Viktor

Spell damage decreased from 250/400/1500 to 200/325/1500

Xayah

Attack speed increased from 0.8 to 0.9

Yasuo

Mana changed from 0/90 to 0/80

Zoe

Mana changed from 70/100 to 40/80

Traits

Celestial

2 unit healing increased from 15% to 20%

4 unit healing increased from 40% to 50%

6 unit healing increased from 99% to 150%

Cybernetic

3 unit health lowered from 350 to 300

6 unit health lowered from 600 to 550

6 unit AD lowered from 75 to 70

Sorcerer

4 unit spell power lowered from 45% to 40%

6 unit spell power lowered from 75% to 70%

Star Guardian

3 unit mana lowered from 25 to 15

6 unit mana lowered from 40 to 25

9 unit mana lowered from 55 to 40

Items

Giant Slayer

Changed to a damage boost instead of true damage

Ionic Spark

Magic resist reduction reduced from 50% to 40%

System Changes

Gold and item boxes

Blue box with Neeko now grants additional 2 coins (now 2)

Gold box with Neeko now grants additional 2 coins (now 5)

Final position changes

Players eliminated in the same round will finish in order of:

Least negative health total

If tied, most health in the round prior to elimination

If then tied, the final standings will be determined randomly

Bug fixes