League Patch 10.15 to feature Yuumi, Swain buffs, Aphelios nerfs, more

League of Legends Patch 10.15 is on the horizon, and with it comes a hefty stack of buffs and nerfs. Yuumi, Swain, and Skarner headline the buffs, while notorious AD carry Aphelios is in the nerf firing line. Here’s everything you need to know about Riot's planned July 21 update.

The League of Legends balancing slate is starting to get interesting, as Riot’s international World Championship looms in the distance. Work has already started to “shape the Worlds meta,” developer Mark Yetter revealed.

There are a few major changes set to ship onto live servers during League Patch 10.15, the Riot gameplay designer confirmed. Front and center is divisive bot laner Aphelios, who will have his turrets nerfed in the July 21 balance update.

Yuumi, who has also drawn the ire of League fans, will also be getting worked on in the next cycle. She will get some power back into her kit, however. The main tweak for the Magical Cat will be related to her passive mana restore.

Yetter also revealed two number slates for Skarner and Swain early. The diamond-built JG will be getting damage bonuses on his Q, as well as a tweaked mana cost. Swain, on the other hand, is mainly having cooldowns changed.

“Swain balance target is to help both solo lanes and support players equally,” Yetter said on Twitter after unveiling the patch cycle’s planned changes. “[These changes should] skew him a bit better in high Elo, because he currently stomps in low [Elo].”

Ornn, Lee Sin, Twisted Fate, Thresh, and Fiddlesticks' tank jungle variant are also set to get nerfed in League Patch 10.15. Shen, Gragas, Irelia, and Caitlyn are all in line to get a bit of a boost in the next cycle, Riot confirmed.

10.15 Patch Preview.



Starting to shape the worlds meta and focusing on counterplay for Aphelios/Yuumi. Full changes should be ready tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/SQrmAN5KJk — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) July 13, 2020

Rune & item changes

In non-champion changes, basic support item Spellthief’s Edge will also get buffs. The mage-based default item, which eventually builds into Frostfang and Shard of True Ice, has fallen by the wayside to its tankier counterpart in Relic Shield.

Finally, the Summoner Spellbook rune will be nerfed during LoL Patch 10.15. At the moment, the popular rune pick allows you to swap equipped summoner spells with “a new, single-use spell.” Yetter did not reveal how they would be nerfing the rune.

League of Legends Patch 10.15 is set to be released on Tuesday, July 21. Dexerto expects to have full details on all upcoming changes once Riot devs reveal specific numbers on the buffs and nerfs, and will update when they’re released.

League Patch 10.15 preview notes

Champions

Aphelios

Turret spin-up time (time before it shoots once activated) increased.

Skarner

Q damage 33-45% total attack damage → 0.15 total attack damage (+1-3% target’s Max Health); Q empowered bonus damage 33-45% total attack damage and +0.3 ability power → 0.15 total attack damage (+1-3% target’s max health) +3 ability power; empowered buff duration 4 → 5; mana cost 10/11/12/13/14 → 15.

[Removed]: E missiles no longer lose travel speed after hitting enemies.

Swain

Movement speed 335 → 235.

Passive cooldown 12-6 → 10; now scales with cooldown reduction; passive mana restore removed.

Q cooldown 10-4 → 9-3; bolt angle 10 → 8 degrees (narrower cone); [NEW] bolts pass through champions.

W range 3500 → 5500-7500; damage 100-300 → 80-240; mana cost 70-130 → 70-110.

E cooldown 13-9 → 10; mana cost 60-80 → 50.

Yuumi