Everything we know about new League champion Yone: abilities, release date

Yasuo’s fallen brother Yone has been confirmed as the 150th champion set to be added to League of Legends alongside jungler Lillia ⁠— here’s everything we know about him so far, including his release date, abilities, and more.

Earlier this year, Riot promised two new champs in a “big” summer event. One, the “dreamy” jungler, has since been confirmed to be Lillia the Bashful Bloom. The second, described by Riot as a “masked stranger who refuses to die,” has been confirmed as Yone.

There’s not a lot that Riot has officially revealed about Yasuo’s resurrected brother so far. That doesn’t mean we don’t have anything to go off of. Here’s everything we know about LoL champ 150, including his abilities, lore, and more.

Yone, the “masked stranger”

Unlike Lillia, who has been a relatively mysterious figure in the League lore up to her reveal earlier this week, we already know a fair bit about Yone. The fallen warrior was murdered by his brother in one of League’s most iconic duels.

Riot has suggested the “masked stranger” champion would remind players that “some demons should remain in our past.” Considering Yasuo murdered his older brother, it makes sense Yone would come back for vengeance eventually.

Abilities

Yone has not yet had his abilities unveiled, though considering Lillia’s were dropped on July 8 it’s likely the masked stranger will have his debut soon too. There are a few things we know about his upcoming kit, however.

Be warned ⁠— Yone could well enter Summoner’s Rift looking like his younger brother Yasuo in terms of skills and tricks. Riot described him as an “edgy solo-lane melee carry” during the early stages of production. Sound slightly familiar?

The fallen Ionian warrior has already made an appearance on one of Riot’s other games too, debuting as a Legends of Runeterra card in the base set. His card employs the “stun” ability, just like Yasuo’s core function. He also has even more base power than his living brother in the CCG too; Yasuo is a 5/5 champion, while Yone is 6/6.

It’s unlikely Riot will give Yone the exact same moves as Yasuo in regards to wind tornadoes and the ability to knock opponents up. It would be no surprise, however, to see similar moves in Yone’s kit when he is officially revealed.

Release date

Riot has already told players to expect the next two League champions in the “big” summer event coming up soon, which means Yone should arrive alongside Lillia sometime during the Patch 10.15 cycle, starting on July 22.

According to a new PBE update, Lillia will begin appearing in-game from around 3PM EDT on July 22. A new reward item, marked as “Lillia’s Haiku,” even points to that date specifically as the start of the champion’s teasers.

The date on the ‘Lillia Haiku’ also lines up perfectly with Patch 10.15, which will be available to download on live servers from July 22. That means Yone and Lillia should be set for their League debuts soon after the patch begins.

Yone skins & splash arts

There’s also a few leaks that have revealed what Yone’s first release skin will look like too. We can expect to see the fallen warrior among the “Spirit Blossom” skins that will be released in the next patch too.

The character’s base skin has also reportedly been leaked on Twitter by reputable LoL data miner 'JumaraloHexCore'. The image shows Yone as a spirit-like demon, complete with two long blades and dark, burning wings.

So, there you have it ⁠— everything you need to know about Yone, the new 150th League of Legends’ champion. There may be a bit of a wait until we finally get to see him in action, and find out his abilities, but there’s still plenty more to learn!

Want to get involved in the discussion about the new champion before then. Already decided (for whatever reason) to make him your new main? There’s a new Reddit community already live at /r/YoneMains, just for you.