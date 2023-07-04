T1 set to provide update on Faker’s arm injury

T1 Faker revealed that he’s been dealing with an arm injury that’s affected his ability to play, to the point where he’s canceled upcoming streams and taken a trip to the hospital to get a diagnosis.

Faker is currently in doubt for T1’s next LCK matches after he revealed at the weekend that he has been playing through arm pain in recent weeks.

According to the Korean star, the problem began in the June 17 match against BRION and has had “a big impact” on his performances of late. T1 have also announced that Faker is taking a break from streaming due to “wrist pain”.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games T1 will give an update on Faker’s arm injury on Wednesday

South Korean outlet Naver reports that Faker was taken to a hospital for scans on his arm on July 3. Jeong ‘Becker’ Hoi-yoon, T1’s General Manager, will provide more updates about Faker’s situation and his treatment in a July 5 live stream.

That same day, T1’s team is slated to face DRX in its next LCK Summer match.

Who will play for T1 if Faker’s injury puts him on the bench?

T1 have two mid laners in their Challengers team, Lee ‘Nice’ Chan-hyeok and Yoon ‘Poby’ Seong-won. Neither player has looked particularly impressive for T1 Challengers, who are next-to-last in the Summer Split standings with a 2-6 record.

LCK color caster Wolf ‘Wolf’ Schröder believes that T1 coach Kim ‘Sky’ Ha-neul is the likeliest option to fill in for Faker in the mid lane if necessary. The 24-year-old was a substitute player for SK Telecom T1 in 2017 and played for teams like CJ Entus and RED Canids before retiring in 2021.

“To put it nicely, he is pretty green,” Wolf said of Poby on the ‘Monte & Wolf Show’. “He is not great. He is a very weak player at the moment and gets crushed by almost everybody in lane. His team fighting is not good.

“Nice is a player who plays under him and I haven’t had the opportunity to cast any Nice games yet. He doesn’t look good either but he’s also playing under Poby.”

T1 currently sit third in the LCK Summer standings with a 6-2 record. On July 8, the team is scheduled to face Gen.G, who remain undefeated in this split. T1 have had a hard time beating Gen.G under normal circumstances, with Faker’s injury only making their chances of being the LCK’s best team even lower.