T1 give update on Faker’s arm injury after LCK win

T1 head coach Im ‘Tom’ Jae-hyeon has provided an update on Faker’s status as he continues his recovery from an arm injury.

The Korean superstar has been out of action since the start of the month after revealing that he had been playing through pain because of an arm problem that began in the June 17 match against BRION.

T1 provided no timetable for Faker’s return to activity, though Bae ‘Bengi’ Seong-woong, the team’s former head coach, said that the player would need to rest for at least two weeks.

Article continues after ad

That would leave the Week 7 series against Hanwha Life Esport on July 21 as the earliest match that Faker could return for. But there was no guarantee that two weeks would be enough for the mid laner to recover from the problem and become available to compete.

Following July 14’s victory against Nongshim RedForce, Tom, who recently replaced Bengi as head coach, said that the organization still doesn’t have a timeline for Faker’s return to play.

Article continues after ad

“Bengi said two weeks, but I think we need to talk more about it,” Tom is quoted by Naver as saying. “If he feels better, he will play, but his wrist is a priority.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“We’ll have to see if he’ll play next week. I can’t talk about it right now.”

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games T1 returned to winning ways on July 14 after back-to-back defeats last week

Despite the uncertainty about Faker’s condition, it seems clear that he will not be rushed back into action by T1. After disappointing defeats to DRX and Gen.G last week, the team returned to winning ways by beating Nongshim 2-0, producing a quality display that proves they can at least be competitive until Faker comes back.

Article continues after ad

T1 are currently fourth in the LCK Summer standings ahead of Sunday’s match against Dplus, with both teams having a 7-4 record.