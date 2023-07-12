When is T1 Faker coming back from arm injury?

T1 star Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok remains sidelined while he recovers from an arm injury. Here is what we know about the mid laner’s recovery and when he might return to the LCK.

Faker is currently taking a break from competition after sustaining an injury to his right arm. He began feeling discomfort in the June 17 LCK match against BRION and played through pain for the next two weeks, revealing on July 2 the extent of the problem and how it was taking a toll on his game.

Much to everyone’s surprise, T1 have fallen into disarray since Faker stepped down from the team. With Challengers mid laner Yoon ‘Poby’ Seong-won filling in, T1 have been far from their usual selves, which shows just how big of a role Faker plays on this team, both mechanically and strategically.

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games T1 have looked lost on the Rift since Faker took a break

Things became even messier for T1 on July 8, when Bae ‘Bengi’ Seong-woong resigned from his position as head coach. Im ‘Tom’ Jae-hyeon is taking over the team on an interim basis, becoming the sixth head coach for T1 since Kim ‘kkOma’ Jeong-gyun left the organization at the end of 2019.

As T1’s fans hope that Faker will return soon, here is what we know so far about his recovery and when he might be taking to the Rift again.

When is T1 Faker returning from arm injury?

It remains unclear at this point when Faker will play again as T1 have not set a timetable for his return. But, according to Bengi, Faker will miss at least two weeks of action.

This puts July 21 — when T1 face Hanwha Life Esports — as the earliest possible date for Faker’s return. What is certain right now is that Faker will play no part in the team’s next two matches, against Nongshim RedForce (July 14) and Dplus (July 16).

T1 have stayed silent on Faker’s recovery in recent days, but the organization might provide an update on their star player after July 14’s match. The team is currently in fifth place in the LCK Summer standings with a 6-4 record. At the end of the regular season, only the top six teams will move on to the playoff stage.

T1’s results since Faker’s injury: