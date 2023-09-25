T1 Faker gives big update on wrist injury ahead of LoL Worlds 2023

While at the 2022 Asian Games, T1 star Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok provided an important update on his recovery from a wrist problem.

The South Korean mid laner is working to rediscover his best form after missing four weeks of action during the Summer Split because of a wrist injury.

T1 went through an appalling slump in form while academy mid laner Yoon ‘Poby’ Seong-won was filling in for Faker, dropping down to fifth in the standings with a 7-9 record after a 1-7 run.

The three-time Worlds champion returned ahead of the final week of the regular season, with his presence on the Rift again inspiring a miraculous turnaround as T1 finished runners-up to Gen.G in the playoffs and qualified for Worlds 2023.

Riot Games T1 finished second in LCK Summer following Faker’s return

Still, there have been many questions about Faker’s form ahead of the world championship in South Korea. And on September 25, he sought to assuage T1 fans’ fears as he delivered a big update about his recovery.

Speaking to reporters after the 2022 Asian Games group stage match against Kazakhstan, Faker revealed that he has made a full recovery from the wrist injury, though he noted that he isn’t playing at 100 percent just yet.

“Thanks to the treatment I received in Korea, the discomfort is gone now,” he is quoted by Naver as saying.

“I think my form dropped a lot after the injury, but I’ve been improving since then, and I’m getting better and better because the discomfort is gone compared to when I was in Korea. I feel much better now, and don’t need any more treatment.”

Faker is part of South Korea’s LoL national team for the 2022 Asian Games, which are taking place in Hangzhou. For the first time, esports tournaments are official medal competitions at the multi-sport event.

South Korea finished top of Group A after dispatching Kazakhstan and Hong Kong. The team set up a quarter-final clash against Saudi Arabia, with a semi-final bout against China, the other favorite for the gold, on the horizon.

The news of Faker’s full recovery comes as a major boost for T1 as the South Korean team looks to end an international title drought that dates back to 2017. T1 came close to winning both the Mid-Season Invitational and Worlds last year but lost the finals to Royal Never Give Up and DRX, respectively.

