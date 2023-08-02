T1 Faker makes much-awaited LCK return after arm injury

Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok has been announced as a starter for T1’s August 2 LCK match against Kwangdong Freecs. This marks the Korean mid laner’s return to action after a month on the sidelines because of an arm injury.

With only one week left before the end of the regular season of the LCK Summer split, T1 have brought Faker back into the starting lineup as the team steps up preparations for the playoffs. Today’s match against Kwangdong Freecs will be Faker’s first appearance in exactly a month.

Article continues after ad

The 27-year-old mid laner announced on July 2 that he had been dealing with an arm problem, with T1 confirming days later that the player was set for a spell on the sidelines.

Former T1 coach Bae ‘Bengi’ Seong-woong said that Faker would miss at least two weeks of action, but the problem required more time to heal. He missed eight LCK matches, with T1 going on a horror 1-7 run during that period with academy player Yoon ‘Poby’ Seong-won in the mid lane.

Article continues after ad

Faker’s return to action comes just a few days after T1 head coach Im ‘Tom’ Jae-hyeon stated that the player would likely feature at some point before the playoffs, which are scheduled to begin on August 8. Poby, meanwhile, returned to T1 Challengers’ roster for the July 31 match against SANDBOX Youth.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Faker returns to LCK stage after four weeks out

T1’s fans hope that Faker’s return will salvage a split that turned sour while the star mid laner was out. The team looked disjointed and lacking in confidence, with jungler Moon ‘Oner’ Hyeon-joon admitting that the atmosphere in the group was “pretty bad” and that there was tension between the players.

Article continues after ad

T1 players and fans breathed a sigh of relief on July 29 as the team qualified for the playoffs. The highest the team can finish is fifth, which means they will have to play an elimination match in the first round of the playoffs.

Riot Games T1 have a 7-9 record heading into the final week of the regular season

It is likely that Faker will show signs of rustiness after a month away, though T1 have been gradually easing him back into shape. Still, Tom said on July 27 that Faker’s arm was still bothering him, to the point that, during solo queue games, he sometimes had to buy items with his left hand.

Article continues after ad

T1’s last two matches of the season, against Freecs (4-12) and SANDBOX Gaming (5-11), should allow Faker to regain some match sharpness before the playoffs (and potentially Worlds 2023). The Korean mid laner is also part of South Korea’s roster for the 2022 Asian Games, which will begin on September 23.