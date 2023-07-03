T1 Faker taking streaming break due to arm injury

T1 have announced that star player Faker will not be streaming in July as he is currently dealing with an arm problem.

Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok’s health status has become a hot topic in the League of Legends scene after the Korean mid laner revealed on July 2 that he has been dealing with a nagging arm problem.

The three-time Worlds champion said that he has been feeling some pain since the June 17 match against BRION. Faker added that he’s currently undergoing treatment for the problem, with a T1 official stating that the player will be going to the hospital soon to get a “more detailed diagnosis.”

Article continues after ad

Faker’s health problem comes during a crucial leg of the Summer split. T1 are currently third in the LCK Summer standings with a 6-2 record, behind Gen.G (8-0) and KT Rolster (7-1).

Fernando Decillis/Riot Games Faker has been playing through pain for over two weeks

Faker is also part of South Korea’s roster for the 2022 Asia Games alongside two of his T1 teammates, JDG’s Kanavi and Ruler, and Gen.G’s Chovy.

While fans wait for more updates about Faker’s arm injury, T1 have announced that the player will not be streaming in July due to “wrist pain”.

Article continues after ad

“We ask for our fans’ patience and understanding, and promise to make every effort to ensure Faker’s speedy recovery,” T1 wrote in a July 3 update on AfreecaTV.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Your support and encouragement mean a lot to the team and players, and we will update you once Faker’s streaming schedule is back to normal.”

Faker streams primarily on AfreecaTV, despite boasting over 3 million followers on Twitch, where he last streamed in March 2022. T1 signed a multi-year exclusive streaming deal with Twitch in 2020, but it expired in April 2022, and was not renewed.

Article continues after ad

T1 will play their next LCK match on July 5 against DRX before taking on table-toppers Gen.G on July 8.