Silco voice actor breaks the internet cosplaying as Arcane series villain

Alan Bernal . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

Arcane voice actor for Silco, Jason Spisak, debuted an immaculate cosplay for his character at Megacon Live that’s been extremely popular with fans.

Riot Games and Netflix created an instant hit with its Arcane animated series that brought characters and stories from the popular MOBA to streaming screens. Not only was the story received well by audiences, but it’s voice actors have also garnered a ton of praise for their incredible performances.

The success of the show quickly led Riot to confirm a Season 2 on the way to further explore League’s massive lore in a bingeable format.

Since Arcane premiered, the series’ cast has been making numerous appearances at conventions and events – and Silco’s voice actor spared no expense at showing up for the people of Manchester.

Arcane actor Jason Spisak, the voice of Silco, has been working on his own Silco cosplay for months, and he was finally ready to unveil the final suit for all to see.

“Before exiting the green room for today’s #Silco cosplay photos,” Spisak said before going out onto the con floor.

Megacon had no shortage of Silco impersonators across the weekend, and Spisak surprised event-goers by showing up as his series counterpart.

The Arcane villain is as dapper as they come with a red suit emblazoned with gold lining throughout that the voice actor managed to seamlessly bring together.

A post shared by Bobby 🦑 (@lemonydarling)

Spisak put on the threads for a cosplay photo opp during Megacon that resulted in hundreds of fans getting their very own pictures with the OG Silco.

As one of the driving forces in Season 1 of Arcane, a ton of fans resonated with the character and were drawn to a lot about what made him tick.

Seeing the actor take up the mantle for one of Arcane’s stars sent the internet into a frenzy considering how perfect the portrayal was.