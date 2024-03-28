Spider-Man fans push back on hate for Marvel Rivals voice actor

Spider-Man fans have now teamed up to push back hate for the Marvel Rivals actor who voices the friendly neighborhood superhero.

Marvel Rivals, developed by NetEase Games, is this year’s most anticipated PvP shooter, featuring legendary superheroes and villains from the comics in its extensive character pool. Spider-Man, one of Marvel’s most popular heroes, appears in the game, bringing his acrobatic and web-slinging abilities back for fans.

Furthermore, the character in the upcoming game will be voiced by renowned Spider-Man voice actor Yuri Lowenthal, who is best known for portraying the friendly neighborhood superhero in Insomniac Spider-Man games. In the last ten years, Yuri has voiced Spider-Man seven times.

However, this did not sit well with some players, who are “tired” of Marvel employing only one voice actor for Spider-Man. On the other hand, fans of the actor and Spider-Man are responding to the hate on social media.

“If someone does a good job voicing a character they often get asked to keep doing it. Kevin Conroy as Batman and Mark Hamill as Joker are two brilliant examples”, said one fan in support of Yuri. “Don’t get the hate, he’s such a good voice actor”, spoke another.

Some players think “Yuri is almost like the definitive voice for Spider-Man.” However, a bunch of the community members believe “it would be cool to hear Josh Keaton or Christopher Daniel Barnes again (as Spider-Man)” and they have “nothing against Yuri.”

The first teaser for Marvel Rivals has finally dropped on YouTube and ever since then, fans have been calling the game “Overwatch Killer” due to the similarity in gameplay. On the other hand, Spider-Man fans are also ripping on the new suit that is featured in the game.