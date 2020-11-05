 Should Perkz leave G2 Esports for the LCS? - Amazing & Munchables - Dexerto
Should Perkz leave G2 Esports for the LCS? – Amazing & Munchables

Published: 5/Nov/2020 11:50

by Daniel Cleary
Perkz on Worlds 2019 stage
Riot Games

G2 Esports LCS Perkz Worlds 2020

The 2020 League of Legends World Championship has finally come to a close and off-season rumors are starting to heat up. Maurice ‘Amazing’ Stückenschneider and Joseph ‘Munchables’ Fenny discuss what could be next for G2 Esports star Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic amid speculation of a move to the LCS, in Dexerto’s Worlds 2020 review.

Over the last three years, G2 Esports has had consistent performances on the international stage, appearing in two Worlds semi-finals and even making one grand finals appearance vs FPX after winning MSI in 2019.

However, following their defeat to World Champions Damwon Gaming in the 2020 semi-finals, rumors have started to circulate about the European roster, and there have been reports about Perkz potentially returning to the mid lane to compete for Fnatic or a North American team.

Speaking on the matter in our Worlds review, Amazing highlighted that, with Caps remaining as G2’s mid-laner, Perkz would not have the same chance at glory that he had prior to switching roles and forming the superteam in 2019.

Should Perkz move to an LCS team?

“If Caps stays on G2, he has to leave,” Amazing explained. “Otherwise, he will forever be in the shadow of Caps, at least given the recent memory, and he will not be able to fulfill his own potential.”

He followed up by claiming Perkz might also play for longer if he was to return to the mid lane position, “I think one more year of playing on the AD Carry role, and he will retire afterwards, he wouldn’t want to play anymore. So I think for that reason he has to leave.”

When asked if Fnatic would be the best option for Perkz, Amazing added that a move to an LCS roster like TSM might give the Croatian star a better chance to shine, “He has to be the focal point of the team, he has to be the face of the team. So I think going to NA would actually be a better shot for him. Going to TSM now that Bjergsen has retired.”

Munchables also shared his thoughts on the rumored Fnatic move, highlighting that G2 Esports won’t want to face a Fnatic roster led by Perkz in the coming season and that a move to the LCS could be more likely than previously expected.

“I don’t see a universe where G2 gives away one of their star players to their ultimate rival, come on! There’s no way,” he revealed, before claiming G2’s Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriquez might play a part in where Perkz ends up.

“Of everything we know about Ocelote, he’s like the most competitive person on the planet,” Munchables explained. “There’s no way he would give away something so valuable to his biggest opponent and his biggest rival of all time.”

As of now, it remains unclear if Perkz has any intention of leaving the G2 Esports lineup in the 2020 season. But, with the LEC and LCS set to return in late January 2021 , we will likely have to wait a while to find out just what the European star will decide.

Business

London Mayor Sadiq Khan turns to esports to address youth unemployment

Published: 5/Nov/2020 10:31 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 10:32

by Adam Fitch
Sadiq Khan LDN UTD Esports
Sadiq Khan/LDN UTD

Sadiq Khan, the Major of London, will utilize esports in an attempt to address youth employment in the capital of England.

He has tapped UK-based organization LDN UTD to host digital skills workshops, an inter-borough tournament, and talks from esports personalities and talent.

Staffordshire University, Salford University, and the University of East London will all host workshops and feature appearances from the likes of FaZe Tass.

The initiative will bring together young people from London boroughs Hackney, Kingston, Lambeth, and Lewisham. The workshops include topics such as video editing, social media management, and graphic design.

LDN UTD Rambo
LDN UTD
LDN UTD recently announced their latest ambassador, FIFA content creator Rambo.

LDN UTD may also offer some participants work experience or an internship to give them practical experience in esports.

The LDN UTD Inter-Borough Esports Championships will combine “the power of esports and education to tackle rising rates of youth employment.”

The tournament will take place on both FIFA 21 and NBA 2K, starting on December 5 and crowning champions on December 19. FIFA content creator Rambo will host the event, which will be broadcast on Twitch.

“The growth of esports over the past 12 months has been considerable,” said Sadiq Khan, the Major of London. “The industry is generating millions of pounds for our economy, as well as creating much needed jobs for our community, particularly here in London. With that growth comes a level of responsibility, and I am proud that my Sport Unites programme is able to help fund LDN UTD, an organisation who are using their platform and the power of esports.”

LDN UTD have previously worked with grime recording artist P Money to raise awareness of the issue of knife crime in Lewisham, hosted a FIFA competition to address loneliness during lockdown, and partnered with football club Leyton Orient to celebrate diversity in gaming.