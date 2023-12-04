Shopify Rebellion’s florescent sets new international LAN kill record at VCT Game Changers 2023

Shopify Rebellion’s florescent has set a new international LAN kill record in a series at the 2023 VCT Game Changers Grand Final.

After years of hype, NA’s dominance on the world stage in the Game Changers scene has been made true. In a tense back-and-forth best of five against Team Liquid, Shopify Rebellion pulled through in the last map.

Shopify Rebellion, a roster initially in Version1 before being bought out, is filled with NA Game Changers superstars. With Melanie “meL” Capone at the helm of IGL-ing duties, and their much-hyped duelist Ava “florescent” Eugene making her LAN debut.

Article continues after ad

And it was one hell of a debut, as she and Shopify swept through the upper bracket to the Grand Finals, and she has not only netted the MVP award but also a new world record.

Article continues after ad

In the Grand Finals, florescent set a new record for the most kills by a player in a single series during an international LAN match.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Despite not being the most overall, with Paper Rex’s “something” retaining the title from his time on Sengoku Gaming, she got hers on LAN during a major tournament, which is no doubt a herculean feat.

Article continues after ad

In the series, florescent recorded a jaw-dropping 112 kills throughout all five maps. This meant she went positive in KDA on every map playing only either as Jett or Raze.

Previously, this record belonged to Max “Demon1” Mazanov who recorded 101 kills in Evil Geniuses Lower Final match against LOUD in Valorant Champions 2023.

Article continues after ad

Florescent ended the series with a +41 KDA and a whopping 281 ACS, undoubtedly a historic performance in what was her rookie LAN debut.