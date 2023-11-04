Vulcan reportedly joins Cloud9 as they try to build a 2024 LCS super team

A short time after reports started rolling in that jojopyun would be joining Cloud9, Vulcan has reportedly followed. The two were both staple players in Evil Geniuses’ most successful time in the LCS, and they may be bringing their talents to Cloud9 as Vulcan returns to the team.

Dexerto had an extended conversation with Philippe ‘Vulcan’ Laflamme recently, one that revealed his ninth place finish with FlyQuest in LCS Summer hasn’t deterred him from competing for a spot at the top in 2024.

Article continues after ad

Considering he was the first all-pro support in Spring 2023 despite Evil Geniuses having a bit of a weaker showing in comparison to their 2022 heights, this player has a lot to prove and the skill to back it up.

Article continues after ad

And, according to a report from Sheep Esports, he’s getting back with jojopyun after only a split apart and looking to take Cloud9 to the next level with a triumphant return to the team.

Vulcan reportedly returns to Cloud9 alongside jojopyun

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Vulcan’s last go of things with Cloud9 was a good run with the team, a two year tenure that hit its peak in 2021. Though the Summer Split that year could have ended better for Cloud9, they had, at the very least, lukewarm showings internationally.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the last time Vulcan was on Cloud9, they were trying to swing Perkz as a big mid lane talent to build the team around along with the veteran talent of Blaber and Zven.

Article continues after ad

However, Cloud9’s 2024 roster is shaping up to be an even bigger investment from the organization, one that’ll give them one of the strongest LCS rosters they’ve ever had.

Though C9 have made it to the LCS finals every split for the last two years, their international showings have been less than stellar. The team just hasn’t managed to make a dent in the best teams from the LPL, LCK, and even LEC.

Article continues after ad

Marv Watson/Riot Games

With jojo and Vulcan likely to join, it remains to be seen whether Fudge, Blaber, and Berserker get retained by the organization, or if they’ll end up getting shuffled off the roster.