Riot reportedly allowed G2, Cloud9 to collude to block Perkz transfer to Fnatic

Riot Games reportedly allowed the buyout agreement between G2 Esports and Cloud9 to have a provisional clause blocking Perkz from moving to Fnatic, and is now revisiting the rules surrounding the clause.

Dot Esports obtained a copy of Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković’s 2020 buyout agreement which reportedly shows a clause that said C9 could not sell the Croatian to G2’s longtime LEC rival, Fnatic.

Specifically, the report said Cloud9 couldn’t sell Perkz to Fnatic for a term of three years. Perkz’s contract with C9 is said to be just short of $9 million over a three-year span.

Riot’s LCS branch approved the agreement after all parties signed it in November 2020, Dot said. Fnatic complained to Riot’s local LEC office before taking the matter to the global esports department.

Riot did not immediately respond to Dexerto’s request for comment.

One year into Perkz’s C9 contract, the 23-year-old is rumored for a move back to the LEC and is expected to sign with Team Vitality with top lane star Barney ‘Alphari’ Morris.

Riot didn’t find an issue with the anti-rival clause in the buyout agreement between G2 Esports and Cloud9 because it “did not affect the star mid laner’s team options for the 2022 season,” according to Dot.

Riot reportedly will no longer allow similar non-compete clauses in future deals.