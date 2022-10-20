Riot promises League of Legends fix for recent FPS and performance issues

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

League of Legends players have reported numerous FPS issues as of late, with the game’s performance tanking after five minutes. Riot has promised a fix, and reached out to players to properly diagnose the problem.

League of Legends might not be the most graphically-intensive game out there, but performance issues are still a thing. Even players with beefy rigs struggle from time to time as frames randomly drop into the low double digits.

It’s becoming an increasingly big issue, and now developers are trying to tackle the problem.

Truth be told: Riot doesn’t know why this League of Legends glitch exists. Developers haven’t been able to replicate internally, and so they’ve taken the step of reaching out to the community for their help.

“We are aware that some players are experiencing a bug where the frame rate of League or TFT drops suddenly somewhere between the 5 to 10 minute mark and stays low or erratic for about five minutes or so,” developer ‘RiotTony’ told players on October 20.

“We have been unable to reproduce this issue internally, so we’re reaching out to you, the players, directly to try and identify the cause of this issue.”

Riot Games If your PC turns into a toaster while playing League of Legends, you’re likely not alone.

Players who are experiencing performance issues in League of Legends are being urged to send in their PC specs as well as some other data so the developers can fix the issue as soon as possible.

An estimated fix for League of Legends’ FPS glitch hasn’t been shared yet, but the more data developers get the quicker they’ll get to the bottom of it.

In the interim, it’s worth lowering your in-game specs if you’re struggling for performance or disabling overlays like Discord and Blitz.