Riot Games introduces profanity punishments to LoL

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

According to the support team, Riot Games has unleashed a new system that punishes “vulgarity and profanity” in LoL.

Akin to several other developers and publishers across the industry, Riot has endeavored to reduce toxicity within its online community.

The company shared details about one such effort just last week, detailing its plan to partner with Ubisoft on a research project called “Zero Harm in Comms.”

This new initiative targets the development of a cross-industry database that teaches AI tools to “detect and mitigate disruptive behavior.” In the meantime, Riot continues to equip League of Legends with its anti-toxicity tools.

Article continues after ad

Riot adds new penalties for “vulgarity and profanity” in LoL

Riot Games has cleared the air following a bit of confusion that stemmed from a recent patch notes release.

As noted by YouTuber and Twitch streamer HappyChimeNoises, Riot support representative Cyerena clarified the company’s latest stance on profanity in League of Legends.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The studio rep told players the penalty system recently received an update to “look for and punish vulgarity and profanity…” Punishment will occur regardless of the context in which a player uses such language.

Cyerena added that the penalty acts as a “warning,” one that should encourage users to be more mindful of their behavior in chat. The full post from the support crew reads as follows:

Article continues after ad

The newly released system even applies to LoL players who use profanity as “self-burns.” And one player posted a screenshot that shows them receiving chat warnings for saying things such as “Lmao” and “???”

Going forward, then, League of Legends fans will want to exercise caution when engaging with others in chat.