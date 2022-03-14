Riot Games confirm more projects coming after buying Arcane animation studio

Riot Games have purchased a “significant non-controlling stake” in Fortiche Production, the Parisian animation company behind the League of Legends-inspired hit Netflix show, Arcane.

While 2021 on Netflix was the year of Squid Game for many, it was the year of Arcane for gamers.

Having already been renewed for a second season, Riot Games’ League of Legends-inspired TV series swept aside competitors at the Annie Awards, and has accrued an astounding 100% on Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer.

Following the show’s success, Riot Games secured a “significant non-controlling stake” in the animation studio that brought Arcane to life, Fortiche Production, cementing an almost decade-long partnership.

Having worked with Fortiche on classic League of Legends animations like Get Jinxed, K/DA‘s POP/STARS video, and many more, Riot have announced that they “now hold a significant non-controlling stake in Fortiche.”

Brian Wright (Chief Content Officer at Riot) and Brendan Mulligan (Director of Corporate Development at Riot) will also be joining the studio’s board of directors.

That’s not all, however, as the publishing behemoth has confirmed “Riot and Fortiche are currently collaborating on the second season of Arcane, as well as other to-be-announced projects.” What they will be remains unclear, but given Arcane’s success we could see other League of Legends stories brought to life.

Given the growth of Riot’s flagship FPS, Valorant, it’s possible that we’ll also see a cinematic universe develop around it. As players perch on the edge of their seats with each new Act in anticipation of a new lore cutscene, the community interest in a deep dive into the story behind these mysterious characters and the Radiant Crisis is definitely there.

Whether it’s in the vast world of Runeterra, or the mysterious, war-torn plains of Future Earth, it’ll be interesting to see what this new partnership means for Riot’s cinematic universe.

Either way, we can’t wait to have more Riot TV shows to binge-watch over, and over, and over again.