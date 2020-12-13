Logo
Riot dev confirms ranked role selection coming to LoL: Wild Rift

Published: 13/Dec/2020 11:38

by Luke Edwards
League of Legends: Wild Rift

The uncertainty of a first-come-first-served role picking system in ranked is the last thing a player needs in the run-up to a deciding game. Fortunately, a Riot dev has confirmed that pre-queue role selection will be coming to League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Before the current League role selection system was introduced, queueing for ranked games was a stressful affair. Players would be praying for first pick, ready to claim a third straight victory as Nidalee top, only to enter champ select as last pick. They’d be forced to play support, feed, and lose their deciding Plat promo.

Riot largely solved this problem for players when Team Builder was introduced at the end of Season 5. Players could select two roles they’d be happy to play before queueing up, largely guaranteeing they’d be positioned in a lane they’re happy with.

As things stand, ranked players of League’s new mobile version, Wild Rift, are facing the exact same pain as early LoL players. Fortunately for Wild Rift fans, the pain is soon to end, with a brand-new role selection system confirmed to be coming to the game.

Wild Rift’s open beta has been released across six different regions.

When will Wild Rift have ranked role selection?

Riot dev Soundwave has announced role selection will be coming to Wild Rift, with more info coming in early 2021.

“It’s coming!” they said.

“Currently in production; we’re likely going to give some details on what it looks like early next year, as it’s not 1 to 1 with the system we have in League (although it obviously fills the same need of giving you agency in where you go).”

Wild Rift fans will breathe a sigh of relief knowing the possibility of being forced into an unfavoured role in a must-win game will soon be over.

Riot GamesLast-picks will no longer be forced into reluctantly picking Nami support.

The fact it’s not due to be the exact same role selection system as League is interesting, though. Restricting your preferred role between two choices is one of the biggest contributors to long queue times in League of Legends.

As Wild Rift is designed to be a more streamlined version of its parent game, it’s likely the system will need to work differently to keep queue times to a minimum.

Regardless, many players will take whatever trade trade-offs necessary to secure their preferred position.

Valorant

Everything we know about Valorant Agent 14: release date, abilities, more

Published: 13/Dec/2020 6:58

by Andrew Amos
Agent 14 silhouette in Valorant
Valorant Episode 2 is about to launch, and that means a new Agent is in the works. While not much yet is known about the elusive Agent 14, we do have an inkling as to what they’ll look like and how their abilities will work.

Every Act, a new Agent is released in Valorant. However, at the start of a new Episode every six months, the update is set to be bigger than most. While there’s hasn’t been a map confirmed for Episode 2 ⁠— Icebox was released early to compensate ⁠— there is an Agent on the way.

Agent 14 is still an elusive character for the most part, but dataminers are turning up more stones as we come closer to the launch of Valorant’s next Episode. Here’s what we know so far.

Valorant Agent 14 details: name, abilities

There’s not a lot known about Agent 14. The character is reportedly codenamed “Stealth” in the game files ⁠— although this is disputed. There are also files for an Agent named “Jlatte.” These may or may not be the same Agent, but nothing is certain.

There’s also a teaser in-game on Icebox, with footsteps could out of the defender spawn towards B site at the start of the round, before disappearing.

The name and the teaser seemingly line-up. The 14th Agent is likely to have some invisibility or other sneaky movement mechanic, but what that will be is unclear.

We’ve haven’t gotten a peek at their model in-game yet, but there’s silhouettes floating around of Agent 14. They appear to be wearing a jacket of some description, wielding the Spectre as their weapon of choice.

They’re also believed to be Japanese, after coordinates revealed in a leaked image pointed towards Tokyo.

When will Agent 14 be released?

Valorant’s 14th Agent will be released as part of Episode 2 Act 1. The next major update is set to drop on January 12, 2021.

The new Agent will likely be revealed a few days before the update, so keep your eyes peeled in early January.

Agent 14 silhouette in Valorant
While we don’t have a proper image of Agent 14, we do have a silhouette.

We will update this article as more information arises.