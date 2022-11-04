How Riot is building League of Legends as a “multi-generational game” for decades

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

League of Legends has been kicking around for 13 years in live service. Riot has no intention of slowing down or stopping, with big plans in place to make the MOBA a “multi-generational game” for decades to come.

From 2009 to now, League of Legends has grown into one of the pre-eminent gaming titles. The MOBA is enjoyed by millions globally, and new players flock in on the daily.

However as a game lives for more than a decade, questions inevitably rise about its future. Will players move on to a new experience? Will things get stale?

Riot is aware of this, but they’re defiant in making sure their core game kicks along for not just years, but decades to come. League can transcend generations in the developer’s eyes, and that’s their goal.

“We see League of Legends as a multi-generational game, so not a game that you will play and enjoy today, but one you’ll enjoy for a long period of time as well as having new players come in and join us as well,” Jeremy Lee, the head of League of Legends at Riot, told media ahead of the Worlds 2022 final.

“Whether you’re a fan of the esport, or grinding the ranked ladder, or playing games with friends in ARAM, it’s critical that we continue to evolve this game to meet modern expectations, to surprise and delight players, and also meet players where they’re at.

“There’s things we’re working on now that I’m excited about… and coming in the next few years that’ll push League of Legends forward.”

Riot Games League of Legends has a bright future for decades to come, if Riot’s dreams come true.

The game has seen a vast amount of changes in recent years, refreshing old game systems to modernize the title and keep things interesting without the constant barrage of new champions. This includes Runes Reforged, launched five years ago now, then the Season 11 item rework.

It’s not just in-game changes driving League forward though. Out-of-game collaborations such as those with Porter Robinson and Lil Nas X ground the game in the real world with a wider audience. Arcane is another example of that, drawing old players back in and seeing a spike in League’s popularity.

Season 13 is continuing this growth with a litany of game changes to make League of Legends more accessible. This includes simplifying the jungle, as well as more quality-of-life changes around loadouts and recommendations.

It’s a big goal to keep that growth going for decades, but Riot are putting in measures to make sure League of Legends runs deep into the 2030s and beyond.

“The way we invest in League of Legends as a company is consistent, and it’s a large investment for not just today but the future,” Lee concluded. “As player needs change, as they evolve, as new players coming in ask for something a little bit different, or long-term players ask for us to slow down on new champions, there’s a lot of work ahead of us to meet all of those player needs.

“That’s what we’re here to do. That’s our commitment to keep trying.”