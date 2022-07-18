How to watch Porter Robinson’s Star Guardian streaming tour ft. OfflineTV & QTCinderella

Alec Mullins . 16 minutes ago

Porter Robinson has been the face of League of Legends 2022 Star Guardians program and he’s keeping the train rolling with the Star Guardian streaming tour with LilyPichu, QTCinderella, and more.

The alternate-universe Star Guardian storyline has been a massive hit for League of Legends. This year’s event is the culmination of five years of storytelling that has seen many of the game’s characters take on a whole new identity.

As they did back in 2017, Riot pushed the event with the help of an original new song, and this time around the company tapped DJ extraordinaire Porter Robinson to lead the charge. On top of producing the upbeat earworm Everything Goes On, the musician is also taking to Twitch to hang out with some of the biggest names in the world of streaming to celebrate all things Star Guardian.

Porter Robinson Star Guardian tour stream

You can catch all of the action on RiotGames’ Twitch channel which has been embedded above for ease of viewing.

The event is set to take place over three days and will see names LilyPichu, QTCinderella, and even Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer fame.

Twitter: porterrobinson These are the events that are confirmed so far but stay on the lookout for any surprises.

The festivities will take place over five days and will have separate time blocks for each event.

You can find the full list of individual streams on Robinson’s Twitter, but here is every guest that has been confirmed so far:

LilyPichu

QTCinderella

OfflineTV

Michael Clifford

Jordan Jenkins (Houston Texans Linebacker)

Cliff Ivy

Michael Stone

That’s all the info we have for now, but we’ll be sure to keep this page updated if any changes are made to the lineup or schedule so that you don’t miss any of the star-studded action that the tour has on offer.

