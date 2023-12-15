T1 Rekkles hits KR Challenger with unbelievably high Support win rate

Carl Martin Erik ‘Rekkles’ Larsson has been putting in the work in solo queue since signing with T1 this off-season.

Rekkles is entering another stage of his long career as he signed with T1 Esports Academy this off-season as a Support player.

The Swedish pro has played ADC his entire career and decided to switch last season. He said that he felt like he was stagnating compared to his peers in the position and hoped the switch would be another step forward in his career.

However, Rekkles never got much of a chance to showcase what he could do as a Support with Fnatic, as he was benched shortly after announcing the change.

Now with T1, Rekkles has another chance to prove what he can still do a decade into his pro career. So far in the off-season the player has shown that he can at least still hang with the best players in solo queue in his new position based on his account’s rank and win rate.

T1 Rekkles climbs the South Korean League solo queue ladder quickly

According to OP.gg, Rekkles is in Challenger with 1,012 LP playing almost exclusively Support. He has a 66% win rate on the account T1 레클레스, which translates to T1 Rekkles.

The account’s ranked history goes back to December 3 and saw the player start in Diamond and quickly climb the South Korean ranked ladder. Rekkles has played mostly Janna so far, with a sprinkling of Senna, Bard, and Ashe games.

On Janna, he has a 6.56 KDA and a 72% win rate. This would be exceptional even if Rekkles was playing his main role on European servers, but he’s roleswapped into support and is climbing the ladder with ease. While he has a history of playing some support in solo queue even when he was a pro ADC player, it’s hard to deny just how strong he’s looking already.

T1 Esports T1 announced they signed Rekkles on December 11.

League of Legends pros often make the trip to Korea to play in their servers as the region is considered the best in the world for competition. Teams and free agents sometimes boot camp in the country to hone their skills in the off-season, or before international events.

Rekkles climbing the ranks in the region in his new role is a good sign that he is transitioning well, but it remains to be seen if this will translate to official matches. He will be playing with a T1 Academy team that is entirely South Korean and will be going up against some of the best up-and-coming talent in the region in the LCK Challengers League.

Only time will tell if Rekkles will reach the same heights he did in his new role and team as he did in Europe as an ADC.