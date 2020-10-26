 LoL fans shocked by LEC roster rumors - Dexerto
LoL fans shocked by LEC roster rumors

Published: 26/Oct/2020 17:16

by Lauren Bergin
Fnatic Worlds
Fnatic

Fnatic

As the League of Legends 2020 World Championships draw ever closer to conclusion, rumors regarding the future of some of Europe’s top players have fans shocked. 

Worlds 2020 has been a wild competition. It’s seen collapse of some of the LoL universe’s most popular teams, including TSM being eliminated without winning a single game and G2 Esports failing to reach the World Finals for the first time in two years.

Instead, fans have watched teams that were initially pegged as underdogs become dominant forces, especially Suning, who no one saw as a real contender, never mind Worlds finalists.

A lot of top tier teams have been left reeling after their performances, but none more so than Fnatic. Their playoff match against Top Esports saw victory brutally snatched away, and many fans have been left wondering if this performance was the nail in the Fnatic coffin.

Fnatic on LEC stage
Michal Konkol, Riot Games
Is this the end of one of Fnatic’s most iconic rosters?

Rumor has it that there may be changes for Fnatic

A tweet from LEC roster rumor trackers LEC Wooloo has stated that Bwipo and Hylissang, two of Fnatic’s most divisive players, may be exploring other options. While the tweet says that they are still tied to Fnatic, it notes that a lot of other LEC teams are interested in the dynamic duo.

The tweet goes even further; explaining that if Hylissang does move to a different team then the current support for TSM Erik ‘Treatz’ Wessén is lined up to replace him. This is a bold move considering TSM’s diabolical showing at Worlds, but equally many Fnatic fans aren’t convinced that Hylissangs 50/50 plays are doing Fnatic many favours.

The final part of the tweet that will likely have Fnatic fans breathing a sigh of relief is that Fnatic’s best performing player Rekkles will be remaining with the franchise. The iconic face of Fnatic has stood out this year for his resilience and fluid captaincy, so even with a new roster Rekkles is likely to shine.

What would this mean?

While Fnatic have always remained one of Europe’s most dominant teams, changes could either hinder the team or propel them forward. While many Fnatic fans have blamed Bwipo and Hylissang for Fnatic’s rocky performances, Hylissang was one of the standout players of the TES series.

The old saying ‘it’s better the devil you know’ springs to mind, but either way Fnatic will remain a team to be feared so long as Rekkles remains on the roster. It’ll be interesting to see how this story continues to develop – if it does at all.

CS:GO

Olofmeister set for FaZe CSGO return amid NiKo exit rumors

Published: 26/Oct/2020 17:10

by Marco Rizzo
Olofmeister at DH Masters Stockholm 2018
DreamHack: Adela Sznajder

Share

BLAST BLAST Premier CSGO faze clan G2 HLTV NiKo olofmeister

Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer is set to make a surprise return to the active FaZe CSGO lineup, right in time for the Blast Premier Fall 2020 amid rumors that Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač is headed to G2.

According to a report from cybersport.pl, olof will replace teammate Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač at the event as the latter prepares for a move away from FaZe Clan. It is unclear whether olofmeister will remain a part of the squad after the conclusion of the BLAST tournament. This will be the first official match that the Swede has played since he announced that he was stepping away from the game in May of 2020. 

The rumors of NiKo’s departure from FaZe have gained traction since September, with reports from HLTV and 1pv claiming the Bosnian star has agreed to join G2 and replace François ‘⁠AmaNEk’ Delaunay.  NiKo’s cousin, Nemanja ‘huNter’ Kovač, is also a member of the G2 roster and pair have always been linked with a move to team up at some point. 

Rumors were further fueled by a tweet from the mother of FaZe player Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David, after his team’s victory at IEM New York Europe. The tweet asked NiKo to “rethink some decisions” – possibly referencing his move to G2. 

Coldzera's mom asking NiKo on twitter to reconsider decisions
Screenshot via Twitter
Twitter’s automated translation read: “coldzera family asks you to rethink some decisions”

HLTV stated that the FaZe star and IGL was due to make his debut for the French-Balkan mix team during the Blast Premier Fall Series.

Reddit user BuKYSK posted a screenshot of a practice server, which seemingly shows a FaZe team practicing with olofmeister instead of NiKo, hinting at his departure from the organization. 

Olofmeisterstepped down from the starting roster in May 2020, citing a need to recover from fatigue. The announcement came after a series of disappointing tournament runs for the star-studded roster and especially for olof. 

NiKo playing for FaZe Clan at EPL Season 9 Finals
ESL:Helena Kristiansson
NiKo has been a part of FaZe clan since 2017 after joining from Mousesports

Assuming the move is confirmed, the match against BIG will be olof’s first professional match in six months. 

Despite claiming a victory at the European side of IEM New York, this iteration of FaZe has constantly failed to match the expectations set after the addition of coldzera.

Since the departure of Finn ‘⁠karrigan’ Andersen, the international superteam has not fielded a dedicated IGL, with NiKo attempting to shoulder the burdens of being the captain and star player. With none of the current FaZe players or olof being natural in-game leaders, the leadership question will continue to be the most pressing issue for the team if NiKo departs.  

FaZe Clan BLAST Fall Primer 2020 roster

Below is the reported FaZe Clan lineup for the BLAST event:

    • Håvard ‘⁠rain⁠’ Nygaard
    • Marcelo “’coldzera⁠’ David
    • Latvia Helvijs ‘⁠broky’ Saukants
    • Markus ‘⁠Kjaerbye⁠’ Kjærbye
    • Olof ‘⁠olofmeister⁠’ Kajbjer
    • Janko ‘YNk⁠’ Paunović (coach)