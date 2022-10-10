Orianna disabled at LoL Worlds 2022 over game-breaking bug

Hailing from the UK, Meg is a writer covering all things esports for Dexerto, with a focus on competitive League of Legends. She has a degree in English Literature, and has formerly worked with Dot Esports, Esports.gg, and LoL Esports -- contact at [email protected]

Orianna will be disabled at Worlds 2022 after a game-altering bug occurred in the matchup between Rogue and GAM Esports on October 9.

A mere day after making her Worlds group stage debut, Riot Games announced that they would be disabling Orianna at the tournament until further notice. The decision came after a bug with her Command: Shockwave (R) was spotted in Rogue’s matchup versus GAM Esports.

The bug occurred at a fight around Baron Nashor. In the clip, Emil ‘Larssen’ Larssen casts Orianna ultimate, but the indicator for the ability is incorrect.

It indicated that the ability would be cast directly on top of the character’s model in a small area of effect. In reality, Orianna’s ball was a decent distance away from her character model and hit Đặng ‘Kati’ Thanh Phê’s Viktor.

The faulty indicator made the ability practically undodgeable, as the spell’s total area of effect was invisible. Although GAM did not call for a pause and therefore were not awarded a chronobreak when the bug was first spotted, the champion has now been disabled “until further notice.”

Not an unknown bug

Although Riot’s announcement stated that the bug was “newly discovered”, this is not the first instance of this specific Orianna bug occurring. It has apparently been present on the Worlds patch (Patch 12.18) since the patch’s release.

Popular League YouTuber Vandiril made a video on the bug on October 3, in which he displays the same issue with the ultimate indicator seen in the GAM vs RGE matchup.

Orianna is the first champion to be disabled at LoL Worlds 2022. It’s unclear if and when she will return, but as a popular safe pick in the mid-lane, this ban will significantly change the draft phase for multiple Worlds teams.