Neeko’s long-awaited League of Legends rework delayed as Riot finalizes changes

Neeko is next in line for a League of Legends rework ⁠— one of the patented mid-scope updates ⁠— but the Curious Chameleon is still under the microscope. Its release has been slightly delayed as Riot finalizes its changes to the strong tomato ahead of Season 13.

Riot is churning out the mid-scope updates in League of Legends alongside new champion releases, reinvigorating the game’s roster. As Season 12 comes to an end Riot is squeezing a couple more in with Syndra, which is now live, and Neeko.

The latter hasn’t really found a place in the League of Legends meta. While Neeko has fleeted in and out as a mid lane mage and a support, her deceiving clones don’t really live up to their intention, and the rest of her kit falls flat between a mix of hard-to-use utility and damage styles.

Riot Games Neeko is, so far, the only unit getting buffed in TFT patch 11.4

She still has a dedicated player base with around a 2.7% play rate coupled with a 51% win rate, but there’s not much engagement outside of those diehard mains. This was something Riot highlighted when announcing the Neeko mid-scope update.

“We want to freshen up champions who arne’t living up to the expectations of the players who love them,” developer Ryan ‘Reav3’ Mireles explained in August. “We try to strengthen their fantasy even more, rather than reinvent it.

“We saw really great responses to these projects and healthy play rate spikes after their release. We want to keep pursuing mid-scope updates, and we already have a few champions we’re exploring including Neeko.”

However while players can’t wait for the Neeko rework to drop, it’s still a ways off yet. Developer ‘Phlox’ told players on October 11 the Curious Chameleon’s mid-scope update is “still a little while out since the strongest tomatoes take the longest to ripen.”

As for what players can expect, Phlox kept it pretty vague: “[We want to] make Neeko as Neeko as possible and even more fun for Neeko fans.”

Keeping Neeko’s flexibility across roles ⁠— as a top laner, mid laner, and support ⁠— is a high priority. This is on top of Riot originally designing Neeko as a bot lane mage. But that’s about all players know about the upcoming mid-scope update.

With League of Legends patch 12.20 hitting PBE without any mention of the Curious Chameleon, and League of Legends Season 13’s launch around the corner, Neeko’s update will squeeze somewhere into that mix. It’s just a matter of waiting and seeing when.