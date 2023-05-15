LoL players are morphing into inanimate objects with Neeko’s innovative passive

League of Legends players have discovered a rather hilarious interaction between Neeko’s new passive and Jarvan IV’s Demacian Standard.

Riot’s popular MOBA League of Legends has seen tonnes of new content and characters introduced since its inception. Releasing back in 2009, the 40 champion roster has slowly quadrupled in size, with a respectable 163 currently as of writing. As such, many of the older and less popular characters fall out of favor with the player base, so Riot has slowly been tuning and upgrading them to be more in line with League’s current state.

One such champion was Neeko, who was released back in 2018. As a Chameleon, Neeko’s main gimmick was being able to transform into any allied champion, allowing for some sneaky and creative plays from the community. Unfortunately, this passive, whilst interesting, fell off rather quickly, with her disguise fantasy being left unfulfilled.

Fortunately, with her rework, Riot gave her the chance to transform into almost anything allied and neutral. From minions to other champions to even jungle monsters, the possible plays you could make were endless. However, players were yet to discover by far the most powerful of all transformations… Jarvan IV’s flag ability.

YouTuber Vandiril discovered that Neeko’s passive can be used on an allied Jarvan IV’s Demacian Standard. This ability is a flag that can be placed down, granting allies a nearby attack speed bonus. The flag itself however can’t do anything, it can’t move, attack, or even be interacted with by most champions.

This all changes with the Neeko transformation. As Jarvan IV’s flag, Neeko can perform something never before seen in League of Legends. She can move around as the flag, letting it slide around all over Summoner’s Rift. Unfortunately, Neeko cannot attack as the flag though, as it seemingly forces her back into her normal form if she tries.

Alongside this, when Neeko transforms back into her regular self, the flag’s wavey banner seems to remain with her. This results in a rather janky-looking model, with a blue and yellow particle effect following her around wherever she goes.

It’s uncertain if this bizarre interaction is intended as a feature or not, but it appears players are having fun roleplaying as Jarvan’s flag in League of Legends.