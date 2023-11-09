LoL players discover insane interaction that allows you to one-shot Neeko

League of Legends players have discovered an insane interaction with Neeko that allows any enemy champion to one-shot her given the right circumstances.

League of Legends is a pretty huge game. With a massive roster of over 160 different champions, all with their own unique set of abilities to learn and master, it can take players several years just to find all that the game has to offer. What makes it even more challenging is learning all the niche interactions champions may have with one another.

Figuring out what characters may counter certain items, abilities or summoner spells is vitally important to winning in League, as you’ll need to weaponize enemy weaknesses to turn the tide of battle.

One champion that has a bunch of unique capabilities is Neeko, who can transform into almost anything in the game. As a chameleon, Neeko is able to take the form of several entities, including wards, minions, and more. Because of this, Neeko has plenty of different interactions, depending on what form she takes. One of them however has been proven to be quite lethal for the champion, resulting in her instantaneous death.

LoL players discover ability to one shot Neeko with Smite

League of Legends players have discovered that Neeko is able to be taken down as a minion usi. Smite deals a huge amount of true damage to any minion on the monster it’s cast on. This means that players can deal an immense amount of true damage to Neeko as a minion, essentially instantly killing her.

As shown in the clip, Jarvan is able to smite Neeko after she turns into a minion, instantly wiping her out.

Obviously, interactions like this can be quite niche, but it proves Neeko’s flexibility as a champion. Earlier at Worlds 2023, G2 Caps was able to utilize Neeko’s passive to tank far more tower shots than usual setting up for an easy dive.