Nadeshot explains why criticism of 100 Thieves LCS team isn’t fair - Dexerto

Nadeshot explains why criticism of 100 Thieves LCS team isn’t fair

Published: 15/Nov/2020 15:46

by Joe Craven
Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, popular esports entrepreneur and ex-professional Call of Duty player, has criticized the current state of the LCS, arguing that it simultaneously wants teams to develop young talent and win trophies. 

100 Thieves’ recent expansion into the second season of the CDL has caused major excitement among the esports community. The organization’s success has been largely mixed in esports so far, but the thought of it coming back to its owner’s roots has, understandably, generated anticipation.

One of the esports in which we’ve already seen 100 Thieves compete is League of Legends. The roster has had mixed success, and seen a plethora of players come and go.

However, as many fans look forward to the future, Nadeshot has been reflecting on his organization’s mixed fortunes in the LCS.

Nadeshot has founded 100 Thieves, with the organisation now owning the LA Thieves slot in the CDL.

During a November 13 live stream, Nade took some time to discuss his issues with the LCS, explaining that he finds some of the standards placed on rosters unrealistic and contradictory.

“Here’s the issue with League of Legends esports,” he said, while playing Black Ops Cold War. “Every, every, every single fan and journalist wants you to win now but then they preach about development of talent. It’s win now, develop talent at the same time. It’s a very difficult thing to do.”

Essentially, Nade is arguing that developing talent often comes at the expense of not winning trophies for at least a few seasons. Young players can often take time to gel and perform, requiring coaching and practice to be able to compete with the very best.

“League of Legends is a difficult space for a new team,” he continued. “I mean, obviously we went to Worlds our first year which was incredible. [But] I think that just gave us unrealistic expectations… We were matched up against teams that have been in the league for 10 years. We had to come in and build relationships with players, player’s managers and agents, other organisations to make transactions with each other. It’s not as easy as it may seem. Everybody just wants us to write a cheque and go and get the best players right away. We tried to do that.”

He summarized the issue by saying that, irrespective of the research and due diligence, multi-million dollar deals for players can go wrong if the player simply doesn’t pan out as expected.

What the future holds for 100 Thieves League of Legends isn’t particularly clear, but Nadeshot clearly has some issues when it comes to unrealistic expectations from fans and journalists. Only time will tell whether they can turn their mixed fortunes around.

How to watch OpTic Chicago’s Black Ops Cold War Launch Event

Published: 15/Nov/2020 12:29 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 12:57

by Jacob Hale
Atlanta FaZe Black Ops Cold War faze clan

To celebrate the release of Black Ops Cold War, the Call of Duty League and several of its franchises are hosting launch tournaments featuring big-name pro players and content creators, and we’ve got everything you need to watch & follow along live.

It’s a very important time for Call of Duty right now as everyone is buzzing about the launch of Black Ops Cold War, the series’ highly anticipated 2020 installment.

With competitive CoD more prominent now than it’s ever been, the CDL is getting involved first-hand with the game’s release, putting together seven high-profile tournaments – each hosted by a different franchise.

Not all of these competitions are identical; the formats and participants will vary from one to the other. All of the details about these competitions, including the full schedule and recaps of completed events, can be found below.

The full schedule for the CDL's Black Ops Cold War launch tournaments.

How to watch $25,000 OpTic Chicago’s Black Ops Cold War Launch Event

The OpTic Chicago Cold War Launch Event will take place on Sunday, November 15, with the action kicking off at 11am PT / 2pm ET/ 7pm GMT. The tournament will conclude on the same day it starts, mainly due to the jam-packed schedule of pre-season competitions. 

The event will be streamed live across various channels, including the Twitch pages of the stars taking place. Finding a stream won’t be particularly tough so check out multiple players involved to find the POV you want to follow.

There will also be a stream at Call of Duty’s official Twitch page, which is embedded below:

Cold War Launch Event players & teams

While Atlanta FaZe’s tournament stuck with 5v5 format, the OpTic Chicago event will run with the return to 4v4 Black Ops Cold War will feature. Eight teams will compete for their share of the $25,000.

The final players and teams involved have not yet been confirmed, but we’ll update this page as soon as they’re known.

What’s the format?

The format for the Cold War Launch Event will differ slightly to Atlanta FaZe’s earlier pre-season competition. It will take the form of a group play draft with single elimination competitive modes, featuring OpTic players and NRG streamers.

The NRG streamers are not particularly surprising given H3CZ’ (and now OpTic’s) association with the NRG brand.

Completed tournaments & upcoming schedule

Atlanta FaZe – Cold War Clash, ft FaZe Clan

Atlanta FaZe’s opening tournament was won by Simp’s team, taking their share of the $25,000. They beat out Vikkstar’s side in the Grand Finals. The final results are below:

Atlanta Cold War Clash
Atlanta FaZe
Team Tommey didn’t lose a single game all tournament.

OpTic Chicago – Cold War Launch Event

  • Sunday, November 15: 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM GMT

Minnesota ROKKR – ROKKR Arms Race

  • Monday, November 16: 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Dallas Empire – Battle of the Throne

  • Tuesday, November 17: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT

Florida Mutineers – Release the Kraken: Cold War

  • Wednesday, November 18: 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT

London Royal Ravens – Cold War Colosseum

  • Thursday, November 19: 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT

Toronto Ultra – $25K Coldish War

  • Friday, November 20: 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Make sure to check back here before and after every tournament to get the maximum coverage, including the players and format of each one as well as a recap and final placements once they’re completed.