LCS Summer Split 2023 awards: MVP, All-Pro Team, ROTY, coaching staff

The 2023 LCS Summer Split Awards are coming in over the course of the next few weeks to honor the best players and coaching staffs across the league with awards including LCS All-Pro Team, Most Improved Player and MVP.

The LCS award season is upon us as the best players and coaching staff for the Summer Split are being voted on. The All-Pro Teams are stacked with players from the top four squads from the split. Golden Guardians and Cloud9 entire rosters are represented across all three All-Pro teams with Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid also getting some representation.

Cloud9 has continued to dominate the league, in no small part thanks to Robert ‘Blaber’ Huang and Kim ‘Berserker’ Min-cheol, while Golden Guardians have steadily improved as a whole as the season has gone on. Both teams are in a prime position to garner even more of the split’s awards as the voting continues and more winners are unveiled.

This article will be updated as more award winners are announced.

2023 LCS Summer Split Awards

LCS All-Pro Team

Riot Games The 2023 LCS Summer Split All-Pro 1st team.

1st LCS All-Pro Team Position Player Points Top GG Licorice 70 Points Jungle C9 Blaber 93 Points Mid EG jojopyun 106 Points Bot C9 Berserker 97 Points Support GG Huni 98 Points

2nd LCS All-Pro Team Position Player Points Top TL Summit 61 Points Jungle GG River 85 Points Mid GG Gori 70 Points Bot GG Stixxay 67 Points Support C9 Zven 66 Points

3rd LCS All-Pro Team Position Player Points Top C9 Fudge 48 Points Jungle TL Pyosik 33 Points Mid C9 EMENES 24 Points Bot EG UNF0RGIVEN 39 Points Support TL CoreJJ 47 Points

Coaching staff of the Split

The award winner will be revealed on August 2.

Rookie of the Year

The award winner will be revealed on August 2.

Most Improved Player

The award winner will be revealed on August 9.

Most Valuable Player

The award winner will be revealed during the LCS Championship finals week which will take place on August 19.