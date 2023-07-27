LCS Summer Split 2023 awards: MVP, All-Pro Team, ROTY, coaching staff
The 2023 LCS Summer Split Awards are coming in over the course of the next few weeks to honor the best players and coaching staffs across the league with awards including LCS All-Pro Team, Most Improved Player and MVP.
The LCS award season is upon us as the best players and coaching staff for the Summer Split are being voted on. The All-Pro Teams are stacked with players from the top four squads from the split. Golden Guardians and Cloud9 entire rosters are represented across all three All-Pro teams with Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid also getting some representation.
Cloud9 has continued to dominate the league, in no small part thanks to Robert ‘Blaber’ Huang and Kim ‘Berserker’ Min-cheol, while Golden Guardians have steadily improved as a whole as the season has gone on. Both teams are in a prime position to garner even more of the split’s awards as the voting continues and more winners are unveiled.
This article will be updated as more award winners are announced.
2023 LCS Summer Split Awards
LCS All-Pro Team
|1st LCS All-Pro Team
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Top
|GG Licorice
|70 Points
|Jungle
|C9 Blaber
|93 Points
|Mid
|EG jojopyun
|106 Points
|Bot
|C9 Berserker
|97 Points
|Support
|GG Huni
|98 Points
|2nd LCS All-Pro Team
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Top
|TL Summit
|61 Points
|Jungle
|GG River
|85 Points
|Mid
|GG Gori
|70 Points
|Bot
|GG Stixxay
|67 Points
|Support
|C9 Zven
|66 Points
|3rd LCS All-Pro Team
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Top
|C9 Fudge
|48 Points
|Jungle
|TL Pyosik
|33 Points
|Mid
|C9 EMENES
|24 Points
|Bot
|EG UNF0RGIVEN
|39 Points
|Support
|TL CoreJJ
|47 Points
Coaching staff of the Split
The award winner will be revealed on August 2.
Rookie of the Year
The award winner will be revealed on August 2.
Most Improved Player
The award winner will be revealed on August 9.
Most Valuable Player
The award winner will be revealed during the LCS Championship finals week which will take place on August 19.