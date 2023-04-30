TSM reportedly pick up Team Heretics mid laner Ruby

After Team Heretics dropped out of LEC Playoffs contention in Spring, mid laner Ruby was allowed to look for a spot on another team. Reports have indicated that team is TSM and that he’ll be competing in the LCS.

Team Heretics was a bit of a wildcard team going into their 2023 LEC debut. With them having the very first Japanese LEC import with Shunsuke ‘Evi’ Murase and Marcin ‘Jankos’ Jankowski as their jungler, it was really hard to place just how well the team would do.

However, even after two splits together, Team Heretics never managed to come together and look like a team that could contest the top teams in the region. Even with Jankos still having one of the best individual performances in the LEC.

Mid laner Lee ‘Ruby’ Sol-min was allowed to look for other teams to compete with as Heretics opted to make some changes ahead of the final LEC split for the year, and he’s reportedly headed to North America to compete on TSM.

Ruby picked up by TSM after rocky showing on Team Heretics

TSM has had a rough go of things over the past few years when it comes to the LCS. After failing to get the success they were looking for with a very expensive 2021 roster, things have only gone downhill. 2022 and 2023 haven’t been kind.

It’s at the point where some fans have speculated that TSM may pull out of the LCS entirely and sell their spot, leaving the organization in a precarious position going into Summer.

However, a report from blix.gg has indicated the team is looking to sign mid laner Ruby. While this would mean that TSM is committed to staying in the LCS, fans aren’t too sure how to feel about the change.

Maple was a standout player in 2023, leaving big shoes for Ruby to fill

Even with TSM’s overall performance being a bit lackluster in 2023, their former mid laner Huang ‘Maple’ Yi-Tang was a standout in his role statistically. His mechanics and lane stats were near the top of the League, and his legacy as one of the few players who’s been an active competitor since 2013 made him easy to root for.

If the report that Ruby’s moving to TSM comes to fruition, it’s hard to say how well they’ll do in comparison to the other LCS teams. It’s also as of yet unclear who TSM’s top laner will be now that Solo has made the move over to Immortals.