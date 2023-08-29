LoL’s popular Nexus Blitz limited-time mode scheduled for return after 3 year hiatus

After three long years, Riot has announced that League of Legends’ popular 5v5 Nexus Blitz game mode will return for a limited-time run in 2023.

League of Legends just made some huge announcements. The recent developer update showcased changes coming to the game’s ranked mode, including three new splits with the potential of receiving a Victorious skin for each of them.

Alongside that, Riot is planning on removing the Mythic item system from the game, making way for further build diversity as players are less restricted.

However arguably one of the biggest announcements during that developer update was the return of the highly beloved Nexus Blitz. This limited-time mode hasn’t seen the light of day in 3 years, with Riot promising the mode would return in 2022. That unfortunately didn’t come to fruition, so Riot is making up for it now.

LoL devs confirm Nexus Blitz will return in late October 2023

Riot Meddler and Brightmoon have confirmed that Nexus Blitz will be returning in late October for a five-week run. The mode will be reprised while Riot continues to work on Arena’s return in December of this year.

Nexus Blitz will return mostly as players remember, a 5v5 mode with random events where players would compete for powerups. Eventually, the Nexuses would face off against each other at the 18-minute mark, with the last Nexus standing being the victor.

Brightmoon did mention that there would be some itemization tweaks that would account for the changes since its last return three years ago.

“The gameplay is as you remember it, though with a few tweaks to account for changes since its last appearance, like the updated jungle items.” the dev explained.

It’s likely further changes will come to the mode to account for other changes, but we’ll only know more when the mode drops sometime in late October 2023.