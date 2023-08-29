When does Arena Mode return in League of Legends? Dates, changes, more

Arena has been one of the most popular limited-time game modes in League of Legends, with many players asking when the game mode will make its return. We’ve got you covered with everything there is to know.

League of Legends just easily had one of its most successful limited game mode launches ever. Arena released with the Soul Fighters event gave players a new 2v2v2v2 mode that made waves across the player base.

Article continues after ad

Many players can’t wait to get their hands on the game mode once more, and fortunately, Riot has implemented new tech that allows Arena to be more easily enabled. This means we may see Arena return far more frequently than usual, giving players more of what they love.

Article continues after ad

Want to know when the Arena doors open once more? We’ve got you covered.

Riot has confirmed that while Arena is going away with the Soul Fighter event, players won’t need to wait long to see it once more.

Article continues after ad

In a recent developer update Rioters Brightmoon and Meddler confirmed that the game mode will return again in early December 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

We’ll be sure to update you right here once a concrete release date is locked in.

LoL Arena changes

Alongside this, Riot has confirmed that the game modes team will be looking to upgrade the Arena mode even further.

“We’re still figuring out exactly what will be in that update, but we’re looking at things like adding a lot more augments to give more game-to-game variety, improved champion viability so you can have a good time bringing your favorite champions into Arena, some map adjustments and ways of playing with more than just one friend,” Brightmoon stated.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

LoL Arena permanent status

It’s worth noting that the LoL devs have said they’re looking at the data from the Soul Fighters event to decide if Arena should have a permanent stay in League of Legends. However, with more data to be gained from its December return, there’s still a chance Riot will take the mode to new heights and add it to the permanent roster.