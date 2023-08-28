Riot is bringing massive changes to League ranked seasons in 2024

Riot Games has announced big changes to the League of Legends ranked season for 2024 with the elimination of the preseason and the introduction of another split.

Ranked for League of Legends is going to be a lot different in 2024. Riot has announced that the current ranked season that players are in right now will be extended to January 3, 2024, as the preseason has been removed.

The preseason usually started around November and included the big changes that Riot was fine-tuning for the next season of ranked play. Now, players can try out those new mechanics on the public test server and still try to rank up with the extended season of play.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In addition, Riot has also announced that they are splitting the ranked season into three splits, instead of the previous two, starting in 2024. This comes with a lot of other changes for the game in 2024, like updates to Mythic Items, Arena, and Nexus Blitz.

League will have three ranked splits starting in 2024

When will these new League ranked splits start? In a developer update, Riot has stated that the first split will start on January 9, 2024, with the second split starting in May and the third in September.

Article continues after ad

Pu Liu, Game Director of League of Legends, explained in a dev update video that the new changes will allow for more ranked action for players and less downtime throughout the year.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“This should hopefully result in more impactful games and a faster climb for each split and this also means you’ll have the opportunity to earn three ranked skins each year,” Liu said.

Liu also explained that preseason gave players ample time to understand the new changes for the next season, and resulted in less exciting gameplay once the ranked season actually began.

Article continues after ad

The new three-act structure also gives the developer three opportunities to make big changes to gameplay without disrupting players’ ability to climb the ladder.

League players will get to decide for themselves how they feel about the new changes once the first split of the new schedule starts in January 2024.