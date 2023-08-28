League is getting rid of Mythic Item system allowing for more diverse builds again

Riot Games has announced its upcoming changes for the preseason with big updates on the horizon for League of Legends, including the removal of Mythic items.

Riot Games introduced Mythic Items to League of Legends in early 2021. The powerful items were introduced as a way to streamline power growth for all champions and simplify the build process.

However, the items have routinely caused strife in the community for dumbing down some champion’s builds and causing others to be forced to build into undesirable Mythic Items.

Mythic Items to be removed from League

In a dev update released on August 28 discussing upcoming changes for the 2024 preseason, Riot revealed that they are getting rid of Mythic Items for good.

Pu Lui, Game Director of League of Legends, addressed the changes along with the updates to ranked.

“Earlier this year we said we weren’t really happy with how Mythic Items landed and that we were open to removing the system entirely if the changes implemented didn’t bring us closer to where we wanted to be. Well, they didn’t. So starting in January of 2023, Mythic Items will be removed from League of Legends,” Lui said.

Luis explained that the system failed to fill the needs of all champions from a bunch of different classes and proved to be too challenging. He said that Mythic Items worked for about half of the League champions, and then left the other half with item builds that didn’t really feel right.

While the system will be removed, not all Mythic Items will be taken out of the game. Items that players have come to enjoy, like Infinity Edge and Trinity Force, will remain, just not as the Mythic class.

Specifics around the new item system and what items will be making their way out the door will be revealed when the newest patch notes drop on August 30.