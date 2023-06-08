LoL star Uzi reportedly making LPL comeback with EDG

Uzi, one of the greatest ADCs of all time in League of Legends, is rumored to be making a serious comeback in 2023 as part of LPL giants Edward Gaming (EDG).

The last time Jian ‘Uzi’ Zihao played at the highest level was back at Worlds 2019 alongside Royal Never Give Up. However, he retired after suffering a wrist injury and went back to a more relaxed life involving streaming and playing the game for fun. He did join Bilibili Gaming back in 2022, but he barely played on the main roster, making only nine appearances in the Spring split.

It was more of a guest appearance, even though the fanbase got really excited. Shortly afterward, he went inactive and moved away from the professional scene completely.

It seems now that Uzi is looking to take the competitive scene seriously again with a comeback during the 2023 Summer Split of the LPL alongside EDG.

EDG reportedly adding Uzi to LoL roster

The report regarding Uzi’s transfer arrived on June 8, 2023, when EDG updated their OBGG with the player’s name on their main roster. Apparently, LPL caster 957 has also confirmed this transfer. It seems like Uzi will be replacing Hu ‘Leave’ Hongchao in the starting lineup.

The sudden arrival of Uzi might seem confusing to a lot of fans, but it is not surprising to those who have been following the recent scandals involving Leave, which have hurt his public image. These include using alternate accounts to flame teammate Zhao ‘Jiejie’ Lijie and defend himself on social media.

With the Summer Split already underway, finding new players can be difficult, when all the other rosters are set in stone and not looking for replacements. EDG are currently in tenth place in the regular season, with a 1-2 record.

The return of Uzi is bound to lead to major excitement in the League of Legends community. LPL fans are already hyping up EDG’s next match, on June 10, against MSI winners JD Gaming, which could pit Uzi against Korean star Park ‘Ruler’ Jae-hyuk.