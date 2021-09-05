League of Legends Night & Dawn 2021 event: Skins, missions, rewards

The battle between good and evil continues in League of Legends with the latest rendition of the Night & Dawn event. We’ve got all the details right here, including a look at the new skins, missions you’ll need to complete, and more.

We’ve had the Sentinels of Light face off against the Ruination ⁠— and even the Groove take on the Harsh Vibes in the Space Groove event.

Now, Night will take on the Dawn yet again in League of Legends with a new running of the Night & Dawn event.

Skins have already been confirmed, and more details are dripping through every day about the missions and rewards on offer, so here’s what we know.

League of Legends Night & Dawn event start date

While there’s no confirmed release date for the Night & Dawn event ⁠— as well as the associated new skins ⁠— we can predict that they’ll launch on the League of Legends patch 11.19 cycle.

Once the new skins hit the PBE, you can bet they’ll be hitting live servers within a couple of weeks. LoL patch 11.19 is set to drop on September 22, so keep your eyes peeled around then for both the Nightbringer and Dawnbringer skins and the event content.

Severing Fate teaser for Night & Dawn event

To get hyped for the Night & Dawn event, Riot released a short 30-second trailer, named Severing Fate.

It features Kayn ⁠— who is receiving his first skin in over 1000 days ⁠— and Yone, dueling it out.

Interestingly, Kayn’s Darkin and Shadow Assassin forms have swapped color for his new skin, while Yone is shown in the cinematic as a mix of both sides.

New Nightbringer and Dawnbringer skins for League of Legends

Six new Nightbringer and Dawnbringer skins have been confirmed as part of the new event.

It is somewhat of a reverse of the thematics origins, with some of League’s more gloomy characters getting Dawnbringer skins ⁠— including new release Vex and Morgana.

On the Nightbringer skin, Tryndamere and Lillia have been confirmed to get the red-and-black variant.

As for Kayn and Yone, they’re a split of both. Kayn can transform into either his Darkin (Dawnbringer) or Shadow Assassin (Nightbringer) forms to take a side. Yone is also equally split, with one Dawnbringer sword and another Nightbringer one, bringing balance to the Rift.

You can find the full list of skins below. We will update this section if Riot adds any more before the event’s release.

Dawnbringer Morgana

Dawnbringer Vex

Night & Dawn Kayn

Night & Dawn Yone

Nightbringer Lillia

Nightbringer Tryndamere

League of Legends Night & Dawn event missions

Of course, there’ll be a series of missions for players to complete as part of the Night & Dawn event. It’ll likely be a “Versus” event too, with players joining forces with the Dawnbringers or the Nightbringers, with in-game rewards if you pick the winning side.

We will update this section when Riot launches the Night & Dawn event with all the missions, the various paths, and the rewards on offer.

League of Legends Night & Dawn event rewards

Speaking of rewards, it wouldn’t be a League of Legends in-game event without a special shop.

Riot have already confirmed Kayn is getting an event-specific Prestige skin, which will drop during the Night & Dawn event. There’ll also be chromas, loading screen banners, and plenty of other goodies to pick up.

The official shop hasn’t been locked in yet, but once it is, we’ll give you all the details right here.