 League of Legends cosplayer shines as majestic Leona - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

LoL cosplayer shines like the sun with stunning Leona cosplay

Published: 3/Feb/2021 17:14

by Lauren Bergin
Cinderys Cosplay Leona League of Legends LoL
Twitter: Cinderys Cosplay, Riot Games

Share

While it might not be her most recent effort, Sonia ‘Cinderys’ Grillet’s 2015 League of Legends Leona cosplay is back to take the LoL sphere by storm. 

Cinderys has become one of the most iconic video game cosplayers to ever grace the scene. After being picked up by Blizzard for her insane World of Warcraft: Shadowlands cosplay, the Frenchwoman has been riding the high ever since.

It’s pretty clear though that her journey didn’t start overnight. A recent series of photos on her Instagram have revisited some of her older cosplays.

One of these is an amazing recreation of League of Legends’ tank support Leona, a character who can be found constantly causing chaos in the bot lane in professional play and casual games alike.

Riot Games
Solar Eclipse Leona has become one of the game’s most iconic skins.

Cinderys’ insane Leona cosplay

Despite writing that “Leona was my second cosplay and my first armor,” this stunning outfit doesn’t show any inexperience at all.

In fact, it’s the total opposite. Cinderys nailed the construction of the Solari warrior’s iconic Zenith Blade and Shield of Daybreak, with the photographic edits making the weapons glow as though they were imbued with sunlight like Leona’s.

Couple this with the absolutely beautiful red and gold armor that the support has become so synonymous with and, at first glance, this could easily be a splash art image from the game itself.

What makes this cosplay so special though is her poise. Leona is renowned for her pride, but also for being pure of heart. Cinderys channels this beautifully in her poses and stance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonia Grillet (@cinderys_art)

Fans are blinded by this cosplay

Although this cosplay was first created six years ago in 2015, when Cinderys shared it across her social media platforms whilst reminiscing fans went wild.

Fans across the cosplayer’s Instagram were wow’d by the images, which have garnered an impressive 6k likes. With commenters noting that the outfit is “amazing” and “stunning,” and even confessing that they “thought it was a sweet 3D render,” Cinderys has stunned LoL fans everywhere the same way that Leona’s Solar Flare stuns literally everyone.

We’ve seen glimpses of Cinderys’ cosplay past, as well as images of her present status. We can’t wait to see where she goes in the future: will she redo some of these older cosplays? Or will we see different LoL champions take to the stage? Only time will tell.

Cosplay

Overwatch cosplayer drops Brigitte into Diablo’s fiery underworld

Published: 3/Feb/2021 4:36 Updated: 3/Feb/2021 4:53

by Brad Norton
Overwatch cosplayer
Instagram: Kamuicosplay / Blizzard

Share

brigitte

Brigitte has descended into Blizzard’s hellish depths, with popular YouTuber ‘KamuiCosplay’ dropping the Overwatch hero into the realm of Diablo.

Some cosplays are painstaking replications of what we see in our favorite video games. Though others take inspiration from multiple sources and bring the best of a few different worlds together. That’s exactly what KamuiCosplay did with her latest creation that’s taking the internet by storm.

Combining Blizzard titles in a unique manner, she introduced Brigitte to the world of Diablo. Rather than simply changing her color palette or slightly altering the design, KamuiCosplay took on the challenge of inventing something completely original.

What started with a piece of concept art from Zach Fischer was soon fleshed out into a complicated design that only a cosplayer with her degree of experience could ever put together.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Svetlana Quindt (@kamuicosplay)

It’s an extraordinary costume that would turn heads at any convention. Not only is the original look something to behold, but the light-up effect flowing throughout adds another level to this demonic cosplay.

From her knees, all the way up to the hairpiece, this version of Brigitte lights up with a dynamic effect. There are “over 1,000 individual LEDs” in total to help bring a unique vibrance that other cosplays simply can’t match.

Overwatch Brigitte cosplay
YouTube: KamuiCosplay
A look at each part of the costume before it’s pulled together.

There is circuitry running through the entire costume to keep it alight. Each section is also animated to give off a more lively feel. As a result, there’s no surprise that it “takes quite some time to connect the armor,” as KamuiCosplay explained.

“Everything has to be put on in the right order or else the costume wouldn’t work.” With more than a dozen pieces to fit in the right places and wires to hide underneath, it’s no small feat putting this Brigitte costume on.

The custom facepaint is arguably the simplest part of the whole design. Yet even her simpler features still have phenomenal attention to detail.

No stone was left unturned bringing Brigitte into the world of Diablo: this custom creation would fit right in if Blizzard ever decided to add some underworld heat to Overwatch with an inter-franchise crossover.